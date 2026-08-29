With H1N1 and other influenza cases rising, many people may be tempted to keep an antiviral such as Tamiflu at home and take it as soon as fever, cough or body ache begins. But doctors say that this approach can be risky because not every flu-like illness is influenza, and not everyone with H1N1 necessarily needs antiviral treatment. Tamiflu is the brand name for oseltamivir, an antiviral medicine used against influenza viruses, including H1N1. Unlike antibiotics, which are used to treat bacterial infections, oseltamivir works against influenza viruses. So, when is Tamiflu actually needed, how early should it be taken and why should you avoid taking someone else's prescription?

What Is Tamiflu And How Does It Work?

Tamiflu contains oseltamivir, an antiviral medication that can be used to treat influenza. It works by blocking an enzyme called neuraminidase, which influenza viruses use to release newly formed virus particles from infected cells. By interfering with this process, the medicine can limit the spread of the virus within the body. However, Tamiflu is not a general medicine for fever, cold or cough. Its usefulness depends on whether the illness is actually influenza and on factors such as how severe the infection is and the person's risk of complications.

Who May Actually Need Tamiflu?

According to Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-HealthCity, antiviral treatment may be considered for people with severe or progressive influenza, those who require hospitalisation and people who are at increased risk of complications. This can include:

Older adults

Young children

Pregnant women

People with chronic heart or lung diseases

People with certain metabolic conditions

Individuals with weakened immunity

People who develop severe or worsening influenza

"Doctors may also prescribe antivirals in other situations depending on the patient's symptoms, risk factors and clinical assessment. The important point is that a positive or suspected influenza infection does not mean every person should automatically start Tamiflu without medical advice," says Dr Tandon.

Why Does Timing Matter?

One of the most important factors in antiviral treatment is timing. Oseltamivir generally provides the greatest benefit when started within 48 hours of the beginning of symptoms. Early treatment can help reduce the duration and severity of influenza in appropriate patients. However, the 48-hour window does not mean treatment becomes useless afterwards.

People with severe, progressive or hospitalised influenza may still benefit from antiviral treatment even when they present later. Doctors therefore consider the severity and risk profile of the patient rather than relying only on the number of hours since symptoms began.

Why You Shouldn't Take Tamiflu For Every Fever

"Fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and fatigue can occur with several infections. Influenza is only one possibility. Dengue, COVID-19 and other viral or respiratory infections can produce overlapping symptoms. These illnesses require different approaches to diagnosis and management. Taking Tamiflu without establishing whether influenza is likely can therefore create a false sense of security. A person may think they are treating the infection while the actual cause of the symptoms remains undiagnosed," Dr Tandon explains.

Can Tamiflu Cause Side Effects?

Like any medicine, oseltamivir can cause side effects. Some people may experience:

Nausea

Vomiting

Headache

Abdominal discomfort

These symptoms are often manageable, but unnecessary medication exposes a person to potential side effects without providing a corresponding benefit. This is another reason why antiviral treatment should be based on medical assessment rather than simply taking the medicine whenever flu-like symptoms appear.

Why Using Someone Else's Prescription Is A Bad Idea

Another common mistake is taking leftover Tamiflu from a previous illness or using a family member's prescription. The appropriate dose and duration can vary depending on several factors, including age, kidney function, illness severity and whether the medicine is being used for treatment or prevention. Therefore, two people with similar symptoms may not necessarily require the same treatment. Patients should not assume that a dose prescribed for someone else is suitable for them.

Does Everyone With H1N1 Need Antiviral Treatment?

Many otherwise healthy people with uncomplicated influenza recover with supportive care and monitoring. However, the decision about antiviral treatment depends on individual circumstances.

A doctor may be more likely to recommend an antiviral when the patient is at high risk of complications, has severe symptoms, is deteriorating or requires hospital care.

This is why identifying the patient rather than simply identifying the virus is important when deciding on treatment.

When Should You See A Doctor?

People with flu-like symptoms should seek medical advice if symptoms are severe, persistent or worsening, particularly if they belong to a high-risk group.

Urgent medical assessment is particularly important if symptoms such as breathlessness, chest pain, confusion, severe weakness, bluish lips or face, persistent high fever or worsening symptoms after an initial improvement develop.

Such symptoms may indicate complications and should not be managed solely with over-the-counter medicines or leftover antivirals.

What Can You Do If You Suspect H1N1?

If you develop symptoms suggestive of influenza, avoid immediately reaching for antibiotics or antiviral medication without medical guidance.

Rest, maintain adequate fluid intake and monitor your symptoms. Avoid close contact with others while you are unwell and follow respiratory hygiene measures such as covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

If symptoms are significant or you are at increased risk of complications, contact a healthcare professional early. This is particularly important because antiviral treatment is most beneficial when started promptly in people who need it. Tamiflu can be an important treatment for influenza, including H1N1, but it is not a routine medicine for every fever or cough. Antivirals are particularly important for people with severe or progressive influenza, those requiring hospitalisation and individuals at higher risk of complications. Starting treatment early ideally within the first 48 hours can provide the greatest benefit, although treatment may still be appropriate later in severe or high-risk cases. Self-medicating with Tamiflu can lead to unnecessary side effects, inappropriate dosing and delayed diagnosis of other illnesses. As Dr Chirag Tandon explains, the safest approach is to use oseltamivir when it is medically indicated and prescribed for the individual, rather than treating it as a general fever medicine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.