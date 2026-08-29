Sixteen years after the 2009 pandemic, H1N1 is still circulating. It is no longer treated as a new or unusual virus. It has become part of seasonal influenza, circulating alongside H3N2 and influenza B. That can be misleading. H1N1 continues to change. New variants can emerge at the point where human and animal populations meet. At the same time, the conditions that influence influenza transmission are changing as the climate changes.

For health systems, this creates a problem. Much of influenza planning is still based on patterns that were considered relatively predictable. The coming years may not be as predictable.

H1N1 has not gone away

The current nationwide surges prove that H1N1 has not disappeared. It has become part of the seasonal influenza viruses that circulate in India, alongside H3N2 and influenza B. Its presence may not attract the same attention it did during the 2009 pandemic, but that does not make it irrelevant.

Influenza activity in India varies considerably by region and season. The country's wide differences in climate, population density and healthcare access also make it difficult to describe influenza through a single national pattern. What is clear is that H1N1 continues to be detected and remains part of the influenza burden that health authorities need to monitor.

There is another reason not to take its continued presence lightly. Influenza viruses can move between animals and humans, and unusual infections can provide an early indication that a virus is changing.

Most infections involving animal-origin influenza viruses do not lead to sustained person-to-person transmission. But that is not a reason to ignore them. When such cases are identified, they need to be investigated quickly to determine whether the virus has acquired characteristics that could allow it to spread more easily among people.

For India, this makes regular influenza surveillance particularly important. Monitoring which influenza strains are circulating, identifying unusual infections and understanding how patterns change from one season to another are not activities that should begin only when cases start rising sharply.

H1N1 may no longer be a new virus. It is still a virus that is changing, circulating and capable of creating new public health questions. That makes continued surveillance more important, not less.

Also Read: The Pandemic Before Covid: The 2009 Swine Flu Surge And Its Impact On Current Disease Response

Why the vaccine has to keep changing

One reason influenza remains difficult to control is that the virus does not stay exactly the same.

It changes gradually over time. As those changes accumulate, the virus can become less closely matched to the immunity people developed from previous infections or vaccination.

This is why the World Health Organization reviews influenza viruses twice a year and recommends the strains that should be used for upcoming vaccines.

The recent H1N1 recommendations show how quickly those decisions can change. For the 2025 to 2026 Northern Hemisphere season, WHO recommended A/Victoria/4897/2022 for egg-based vaccines and A/Wisconsin/67/2022 for cell- and recombinant-based vaccines. For the 2026 Southern Hemisphere season, the H1N1 recommendation changed to A/Missouri/11/2025. The same strain was retained for the 2026 to 2027 Northern Hemisphere season.

The important point is not simply that one strain replaced another. It is that vaccine decisions depend on what laboratories are seeing around the world at a particular point in time. Samples have to be collected, shared and studied before those decisions can be made.

H1N1 was not the biggest story in the most recent vaccine update. H3N2 underwent more significant changes, including the emergence of a new subclade that became dominant in many parts of the world.

But that does not make H1N1 irrelevant. Its movement from an older reference strain to a more recent one is a reminder that influenza surveillance cannot be treated as a routine annual exercise.

If the information coming into the system is delayed or incomplete, the consequences may only become apparent when the next vaccine is already being used.

Climate change is another variable

There is now another issue that influenza policy needs to take more seriously: climate.

Temperature and humidity affect how influenza spreads. In temperate regions, lower humidity has been associated with greater influenza transmission. In tropical regions, the relationship is less straightforward, with temperature and humidity interacting in different ways.

Climate change is altering both temperature and humidity patterns. A 2026 study published in PNAS Nexus (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Nexus) examined how influenza outbreaks could change across temperate and tropical regions. Its projections suggest that outbreaks could become less intense in some temperate regions while becoming more intense in tropical areas.

Climate change does not necessarily mean that influenza will become worse everywhere. It means the pattern of risk can change.

That matters because public health systems are built around seasonal expectations. In many countries, there is a familiar period when influenza begins to rise, hospitals prepare for more patients and vaccination campaigns are planned around the expected peak.

If those patterns start shifting, those systems will have to shift with them. The implications are particularly important for countries in the Global South. Many already have less access to influenza vaccines and fewer resources for disease surveillance. A less predictable influenza season makes planning harder, not easier. The climate question is therefore not separate from influenza policy. It is becoming part of it.

The policy question is what gets funded

The science is only useful if health systems have the capacity to act on it.

The first priority should be maintaining the surveillance network that provides the information used to update vaccines.

Global influenza surveillance depends on laboratories collecting samples and sharing them. This work is not particularly visible, but it is what allows health authorities to see changes in circulating viruses before they become a much larger problem.

The second is surveillance of influenza viruses that move from animals to people.

The Michigan cases are a reminder that this cannot be treated as an occasional exercise. Monitoring people who have regular contact with animals, investigating unusual infections and ensuring that laboratories can quickly identify unfamiliar influenza viruses all require sustained investment.

The third is bringing climate information into influenza planning.

Health authorities should not have to wait for several seasons of unusual outbreaks before accepting that transmission patterns are changing. Weather and climate information can increasingly be used alongside traditional influenza surveillance to understand where risks may be increasing and when health systems need to prepare.

This will matter particularly in tropical regions, where the relationship between climate and influenza is different from the familiar winter pattern seen in temperate countries.

Also Read: What's In A Name? Why Doctors No Longer Call H1N1 Swine Flu

The danger of a quiet year

H1N1 is not creating an emergency this season. That is precisely why it is easy to overlook. Health policy tends to respond to visible problems. When hospitals are not under pressure and headlines have moved on, surveillance programmes and preparedness budgets can lose attention.

Influenza does not work that way. The virus continues to change during quiet seasons. Animal-to-human infections continue to occur. Climate conditions continue to change.

None of this means that the next pandemic is imminent. It means that the conditions that could produce a more serious event are not something that can be monitored only when there is already a crisis.

The lesson from H1N1 is fairly simple. A virus does not have to be causing a crisis to deserve attention. The work of collecting samples, watching for unusual infections, updating vaccines and understanding changing transmission patterns is most valuable before the next crisis arrives. That work is easy to notice when it fails. It is much harder to notice when it succeeds.

(By By Dr. Sabine Kapasi, CEO at Enira Consulting Pvt Ltd, Founder of ROPAN Healthcare Pvt Ltd, and a UN Advisor)

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