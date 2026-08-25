When fever, sore throat and a hacking cough arrive together, many people reach for the medicine cabinet before they reach for a doctor. During the current rise in H1N1 cases in Delhi and Bengaluru, one drug in particular is likely to come up: oseltamivir, better known by its brand name Tamiflu. But is oseltamivir still effective against H1N1? Does everyone with influenza need it? And what happens if the virus develops resistance?

The short answer is reassuring but comes with an important footnote: oseltamivir remains an established antiviral treatment for influenza, but it is not a routine medicine for every cough, fever or flu-like illness. The timing of treatment, severity of infection and a person's risk of complications all matter.

"Tamiflu is the antiviral that I was talking about, which is called oseltamivir. Tamiflu is the brand name. Oseltamivir is the drug name. It is still very effective," said Dr Aishwarya R, Consultant - Infectious Diseases, Aster Whitefield Hospitals.

Dr Dinesh Kumar, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Greater Noida, similarly said that oseltamivir "remains an effective frontline antiviral for selected patients with influenza in India", but should not be used routinely by everyone with flu-like symptoms. Dr Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-HealthCity, said, "Tamiflu, or oseltamivir, continues to have an important role in the management of influenza in India and remains one of the frontline antiviral medicines recommended for patients who are at higher risk of complications or have moderate to severe influenza." Importantly, he stressed, "it is not an antibiotic and should not be taken routinely for every episode of fever, cough or cold."

So, as an old pandemic-era drug finds itself back in the conversation, here is what the evidence actually says.

What is oseltamivir and how does it work?

Oseltamivir belongs to a class of medicines called neuraminidase inhibitors. Influenza viruses use an enzyme called neuraminidase to help newly formed virus particles leave infected cells and spread to other cells in the respiratory tract. Oseltamivir inhibits this enzyme, thereby limiting the release and spread of influenza virus.

It is active against both influenza A and influenza B viruses, including the A(H1N1)pdm09 virus that emerged during the 2009 pandemic. "Oseltamivir works by inhibiting the influenza neuraminidase enzyme, thereby limiting viral replication and spread," explained Dr Kumar.

The distinction between the drug and the brand is worth remembering: Tamiflu is a brand name; oseltamivir is the active medicine.

Also Read: Delhi H1N1 Surge: Doctors Explain Why Cases Are Rising, What Is Different This Season

The drug that became crucial during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic

Oseltamivir was already part of pandemic preparedness plans before the novel H1N1 virus emerged in 2009. When the pandemic began, neuraminidase inhibitors became particularly important because the pandemic H1N1 virus was resistant to the older adamantane class of influenza antivirals. Oseltamivir and zanamivir were therefore the main antivirals used during the pandemic.

WHO had also built an international stockpile of oseltamivir before the pandemic. After the novel H1N1 virus emerged, WHO distributed more than 3 million treatment courses from its rapid-response stockpile to 72 countries in May 2009.

That response was part of a larger lesson from 2009: an antiviral sitting on a shelf is useful only if surveillance detects cases quickly enough and healthcare systems can get the medicine to people who need it.

Did oseltamivir actually change the course of the 2009 pandemic?

Observational studies from the pandemic found that earlier neuraminidase-inhibitor treatment was associated with better outcomes, particularly among hospitalised patients. A large individual-patient-data meta-analysis involving 29,234 hospitalised patients from 78 studies found that neuraminidase-inhibitor treatment was associated with a lower risk of death compared with no treatment. More importantly, treatment started within two days of symptom onset was associated with a substantially lower mortality risk than treatment started later. Each additional day's delay up to day five was associated with increasing mortality risk.

Another study of critically ill patients with pandemic H1N1 in California found that 75% of patients who received neuraminidase inhibitors survived, compared with 58% among those who did not receive them. The study found an association between treatment and survival, although observational studies cannot prove that the drug alone caused the difference.

A study of 1,000 hospitalised children in Japan found that 98.4% received neuraminidase inhibitors, primarily oseltamivir, and 88.9% began treatment within 48 hours. The researchers reported very low mortality, but the study's retrospective design means the findings should not be interpreted as definitive proof that oseltamivir alone prevented deaths.

There is also evidence that complicates the picture. A systematic review of neuraminidase inhibitors found that oseltamivir produced only a modest reduction in symptom duration in otherwise healthy adults and did not establish a mortality benefit in its analysis of 2009 H1N1.

In other words, oseltamivir is not a miracle drug, but early treatment can be important, especially in patients who are severely ill or at high risk of complications.

Does Tamiflu still work against today's H1N1?

Yes. Current clinical guidance continues to recognise oseltamivir as an important influenza antiviral. WHO's 2024 clinical practice guidelines recommend antiviral treatment strategies based on disease severity and the patient's risk of severe illness. For severe influenza, WHO conditionally recommends oseltamivir and says it should be given as soon as possible when treatment is indicated.

Dr Aishwarya said oseltamivir remains effective against influenza A and B circulating today. "The same virus is every year getting some new modification and causing a new outburst of infections in this particular season," she said, referring to the H1N1 lineage that emerged in 2009 and continues to circulate as seasonal influenza.

There is often concern that Tamiflu may have become less effective because influenza viruses can develop antiviral resistance. But Dr Niraj said current surveillance does not suggest widespread oseltamivir resistance among circulating influenza viruses in India. "NCDC's surveillance data has reported continued sensitivity to neuraminidase inhibitors, with most tested H1N1 viruses remaining susceptible to oseltamivir. A small number of H1N1 viruses with reduced susceptibility have been detected, which is why ongoing surveillance remains important," he said.

However, not every person with influenza needs an antiviral. Dr Kumar said it is particularly relevant for patients with significant symptoms, severe or progressive illness and people at higher risk of complications. WHO's current guidance similarly distinguishes between severe influenza and non-severe disease rather than recommending blanket antiviral treatment for everyone.

Why timing matters

One of the most important messages about oseltamivir is don't wait unnecessarily if you are someone who needs treatment. Antivirals generally provide their greatest benefit when started early, ideally within 48 hours of symptom onset. For patients with severe influenza or those at high risk of complications, treatment may still be beneficial when started later and should not necessarily be withheld simply because 48 hours have passed.

Dr Niraj emphasised that India's clinical guidance allows treatment decisions to be made on clinical grounds in appropriate patients rather than always waiting for laboratory confirmation. "India's clinical management protocol specifically recommends oseltamivir for appropriate Category B and C influenza cases, and treatment should not necessarily be delayed while waiting for laboratory confirmation when clinical suspicion is high," he said.

Dr Aishwarya said patients should not ignore symptoms for several days before seeking medical advice. "When the symptoms start the first day, get tested if it's influenza, if it's H1N1, start off the antiviral as early as possible. That's when it's of most benefit," she said.

However, this does not mean people should self-start oseltamivir whenever they develop a cough or fever. "The key message is that oseltamivir still works, but timing and patient selection matter," Dr Niraj said. "Self-medication, however, is not advisable; the decision to start an antiviral should be made by a healthcare professional based on symptoms, risk factors and the clinical situation."

Also Read: Is The Bengaluru H1N1 Surge Worse Than Delhi? City Doctors Explain Symptoms, Complications

Why azithromycin won't treat H1N1

Another misconception is that a sore throat or fever automatically calls for an antibiotic such as azithromycin. It doesn't.

"Azithromycin is an antibiotic. It will only work on bacteria, not on viruses," Dr Aishwarya said. Influenza is caused by a virus, so antibiotics do not treat the infection itself. WHO's influenza guidance also recommends against using macrolide antibiotics as treatment for influenza. (WHO IRIS)

Unnecessary antibiotic use also contributes to antimicrobial resistance, potentially making genuinely bacterial infections harder to treat.

What about oseltamivir resistance?

Like other viruses, influenza viruses can acquire mutations that reduce their susceptibility to antiviral drugs. "Across the globe, like in other countries, we have had reports of Tamiflu resistance," Dr Aishwarya said. "But it is still not something that is a threat at the community level, speaking in the present tense."

Dr Kumar similarly noted that clinically significant oseltamivir resistance remains relatively uncommon, although it should be considered when a patient with confirmed influenza deteriorates or fails to improve despite appropriate treatment, particularly in severely immunocompromised patients.

This is one reason influenza surveillance and laboratory testing remain important. India's National Centre for Disease Control maintains influenza surveillance, testing laboratories and technical guidelines for H1N1.

What does this mean during the current Delhi and Bengaluru surge?

The current rise in H1N1 cases does not mean everyone needs Tamiflu. It means doctors need to identify who is most likely to benefit.

People at greater risk of severe influenza include older adults, young children, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions. Dr Niraj specifically advised pregnant women, older adults, young children, people with chronic illnesses and those who are immunocompromised to seek medical advice early if influenza is suspected. For these groups, influenza symptoms deserve particular attention, especially if fever persists, breathing becomes difficult or the person's condition worsens.

For severe or progressive illness, early medical assessment is important. WHO's guidance specifically supports prompt oseltamivir treatment for severe influenza.

And for everyone else, the message is refreshingly unglamorous but critical: Don't self-medicate, don't substitute antibiotics for antivirals, and don't assume that a medicine that helped during the 2009 pandemic should automatically be taken today.

Read More: The Pandemic Before Covid: The 2009 Swine Flu Surge And Its Impact On Current Disease Response

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.