Karnataka Health Minister U T Khader on Monday assured the public that there was no need for panic over H1N1 in the state, noting that all 4,212 people who tested positive in January have recovered. He also urged people to remain alert and follow basic precautions to prevent the spread of infection. According to him, there are currently around 300 to 400 active cases in the state, with a majority reported in Bengaluru, particularly within the GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authority) limits. Khader also chaired a comprehensive review meeting of senior health officials at the state and district levels to assess the influenza situation and preparedness of the health department.

The Health Department said the current rise in H1N1 influenza, also known as seasonal flu, is part of a standard cyclical monsoon surge. In Karnataka, influenza generally shows two seasonal peaks -- January to March and July to September.

As per surveillance data reported through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), Karnataka recorded 4,212 laboratory-confirmed influenza-positive cases up to August 22 this year across 32 districts, compared with 4,583 cases during 2025 and 3,903 cases during 2024, it said.

Addressing a press conference here, Khader reassured that the state medical machinery is fully equipped with adequate infrastructure and essential medicines to handle any untoward increase in cases or an outbreak-like situation.

"H1N1 cases are currently very low in our state. There is no need for any panic. But during this period, whether a person has a fever or not, it is everyone's responsibility to remain alert. Viral fever is natural, but it is our responsibility to take precautions to prevent it," he said.

According to him, since January this year, 4,212 people have tested positive for H1N1, and all of them have recovered. Most were treated at home or in their respective towns, while only a few required hospital treatment.

"Even now, most people are being treated at home, and there are around 300 to 400 active cases, with the majority of them in Bengaluru city... It is like any other fever and is generally manageable with medication and proper precautions," he said.

The minister said department officials have spoken to authorities in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural regarding the situation.

"It is natural for infections to be higher in places where there are large crowds and crowded spaces. People have to remain alert," he said.

"From January till now, there have been about 400 cases in Bengaluru. It may be around 200 cases at present. There have been 4,212 cases in the state in total. They developed fever, got tested and recovered. There is no problem," Khader said.

The minister noted that viruses are present all around us -- in the air, on the ground and everywhere else -- and different infectious viruses are present every year.

"They are usually slower, but depending on the weather and prevailing conditions, they can become more active, mutate faster and become somewhat more potent," he said.

Khader said such viruses can affect people with lower immunity.

"At certain times, some viruses can also change and become more potent, and that can put us in a dangerous situation. There is no such situation now," he said.

Khader urged people to remain vigilant and suggested everyone drink boiled or hot water. He said instructions have also been issued to hotels to serve boiled water, with cold water to be served only if a customer specifically asks for it.

He also advised people who develop a cold or fever to stay away from others for a day or two to prevent transmission.

"If you stay away for a couple of days and take the required tablet, you will generally recover automatically," he said.

Khader said those who have to go out despite having fever should wear a mask and exercise caution in public.

"If the fever persists for two or three days, you can go for a test. If symptoms are detected, the required medicines are available at our PHCs and government hospitals across the state. We have already initiated procurement, and the tender process was taken up recently. The medicines will arrive as soon as possible. Some places already have adequate stocks, and arrangements have been made for those who do not have them to procure them," he added.

During the infectious disease season, Khader also urged people to adopt some practices followed during COVID-19, including drinking herbal concoctions, consuming hot drinks and food, exercising and taking other precautions.

Responding to a query, Khader clarified that no H1N1 death has been officially confirmed in Karnataka, noting that some patients with underlying conditions may test positive for the virus, leading to confusion over the cause of death.

He said district and state-level audit committees are examining such cases.

The minister also ruled out an alleged H1N1 outbreak at a school, saying an inquiry found that two teachers had tested positive and stayed away from school, while some parents kept their children at home.

An advisory will be issued to schools on precautions against infectious diseases, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)