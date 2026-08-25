Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday directed officials to closely monitor cases related to swine flu and viral fever and continuously review the testing facilities and treatment arrangements available in hospitals.

Pathak, who holds the Health portfolio, has issued a letter to the additional chief secretary (Medical and Health) and the director general of health in this regard amid cases of flu-like illnesses.

The deputy chief minister has directed officials to keep a close watch on swine flu cases in all districts and to ensure regular monitoring of the condition of suspected and infected patients visiting hospitals, as well as continuous reviewing of the resources, such as testing facilities and treatment arrangements.

Pathak has asked district health officials to regularly assess the situation in their respective areas and ensure immediate action is taken when required.

Appealing to the people of the state, Pathak said that there is no need to panic over swine flu or other types of fever and assured that the government is fully prepared and the Health Department is continuously monitoring the situation.

Pathak emphasised the need to pay special attention to cleanliness and hygiene in hospitals and to ensure all necessary measures are in place to prevent infection.

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