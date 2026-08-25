At 80, changes in body weight can mean more than simply gaining or losing fat. For older adults, a significant increase on the weighing scale may reflect changes in muscle mass, visceral fat, fluid retention or metabolic health. US President Donald Trump has recently faced scrutiny over his health, including reports about bruising on his hands, ankle swelling and episodes of apparent drowsiness. His weight has now become another focus of attention, with reports suggesting that he gained around 10.4 kgs over three years. According to reports, Trump's weight increased from around 97.5 kgs in August 2023 to nearly 108 kgs in May 2026. At a reported height of 6 feet 3 inches, this places his BMI close to the obesity threshold. But according to Dr Nishant Raizada, Head of Endocrinology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, the number on the weighing scale tells only part of the story.

Why Can Weight Gain Be Different In Your 80s?

"At 80, weight is not a number, it is a biological composition. Ten extra kg might be fluid accumulation, poor muscle quality, rising visceral fat or a clinically important combination of the three," says Dr Raizada. Ageing naturally changes the way the body stores and uses energy. Skeletal muscle gradually declines with age, while body fat, particularly fat around the abdomen and internal organs, can increase. Insulin sensitivity may also decrease. This means an older person can gain weight while simultaneously losing muscle strength.

What Is Sarcopenic Obesity?

One condition doctors are increasingly concerned about in older adults is sarcopenic obesity. It refers to the combination of excess body fat with low muscle mass or reduced muscle function. "This distinction becomes crucial as one ages. With age there is an adverse redistribution of body tissue; skeletal muscle slowly wastes, insulin sensitivity falls and fat accumulates around the abdominal organs," says Dr Raizada. This combination can be particularly problematic because muscle is essential for mobility, balance and independence. An older adult may therefore become heavier while becoming physically weaker at the same time.

Why Visceral Fat Is A Concern

Not all body fat carries the same health implications. Visceral fat is stored around internal organs and is metabolically active. It can contribute to inflammation and insulin resistance and is associated with conditions such as type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. "Sarcopenic obesity has also been related to significantly worse long-term survival in studies of older people," says Dr Raizada. This is why doctors may look beyond body weight when assessing an older person's health.

BMI Doesn't Tell The Whole Story

BMI can be useful for screening populations, but it does not distinguish between muscle and fat or show where fat is distributed. "BMI is a population-level screening tool; it doesn't tell us if metabolic function is declining, where fat is stored, or how much muscle is still there," says Dr Raizada. For an older adult, measurements such as waist circumference, muscle strength and physical function may provide additional information. Simple measures such as grip strength and walking speed can also offer clues about functional health.

When Should Weight Gain In Your 80s Be Investigated?

A 10-kg increase over three years does not automatically mean that something is seriously wrong. However, significant or unexplained weight gain deserves medical evaluation, particularly when it occurs alongside other symptoms. "The assessment should include measurement of waist circumference, blood pressure, HbA1c, lipid profile, liver and thyroid function, review of medication, muscle strength and functional capacity," says Dr Raizada. Doctors may also look at changes in diet, physical activity, medications and underlying health conditions.

Could It Be Fluid Retention?

Not all weight gain is caused by increased body fat. Fluid accumulation can also cause the number on the scale to rise. This becomes particularly important if weight gain occurs alongside ankle swelling, breathlessness or reduced exercise tolerance. "Sudden onset of ankle oedema, dyspnoea or reduced exercise tolerance may be signs of fluid retention due to cardiac, renal or hepatic causes and require urgent assessment," says Dr Raizada. Such symptoms should not simply be attributed to normal ageing or weight gain.

Should Older Adults Follow Strict Weight-Loss Diets?

Aggressive dieting may not be the safest approach for an older adult. Severe calorie restriction can result in the loss of muscle along with body fat. In someone already experiencing age-related muscle loss, this can increase weakness and frailty. "The answer is not extreme calorie restriction. Older people can become frail, lose muscle and damage their bones through aggressive diets," says Dr Raizada.

If weight reduction is medically recommended, the focus should be on gradually reducing excess body fat while preserving muscle.

How Can Older Adults Protect Muscle While Managing Weight?

A healthy approach to weight management in later life should generally include:

Adequate protein intake

Regular resistance or strength training appropriate to the person's ability

Regular walking or other aerobic activity

Adequate sleep and recovery

Management of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol

A nutrient-rich, balanced diet

Regular medical monitoring

Exercise should be adapted to a person's fitness level, medical conditions and physical limitations rather than based on an arbitrary target.

The Goal Isn't Simply To Be Thin

For someone in their 80s, being as light as possible should not automatically be the goal. Maintaining muscle, mobility and independence can be far more important than achieving a particular number on the weighing scale. "In your eighth decade, being slim is not a relevant goal. It's metabolic resilience which includes reduced visceral fat, preserved muscle, continued movement and continued autonomy," says Dr Raizada.

A 10-kg weight gain over three years in an older adult is not necessarily a medical emergency, but it is worth understanding why the weight has increased. The change could reflect increased body fat, loss of muscle, fluid retention or a combination of factors. What matters is the person's overall metabolic health and physical function, not simply their weight or BMI. As Dr Raizada puts it, "The weight might be the headline, but strength and body composition are the more important story."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.