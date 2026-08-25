No doubt protein is essential for muscle building. However, it also plays a vital role in supporting the immune system, maintaining hormonal balance, aiding enzyme production, and promoting the health of skin, hair, nails, and bones. While most individuals are obsessed with protein these days, not many are consuming it correctly. Celebrity fitness coach, Tridev Pandey, shared a post on Instagram revealing the two golden rules that you must follow when meeting your daily protein requirements.

"Stop overthinking protein. Just remember these two rules to build muscles faster. Most people worry about protein shakes, post-workout timing and which protein is the best, while ignoring the things that matter the most," he wrote in the post.

Protein plays a crucial role in muscle building due to its fundamental composition as the building block of muscle tissue. When you exercise, particularly through strength training, your muscle fibres experience small tears and damage, and this is where protein comes into play. Protein is made up of amino acids, which are essential for repairing and rebuilding these damaged muscle fibres.

2 Protein rules for fast muscle building

Tridev, who has trained celebrities like Sanya Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, and Shweta Tripathi, shared the following rules:

Rule 1

"Hit your total protein target every single day. That's the foundation," he wrote.

He further gave a simple formula to calculate daily protein needs:

Body weight (in kg) X 1.5 = Daily protein target

For example, someone weighing 60 kgs would require 90 grams/day.

Your total daily intake is the most critical factor for changing your body composition. Protein provides amino acids, which are the building blocks your body needs to repair tissues, build muscle, and produce essential hormones and enzymes.

Meeting your daily requirements consistently preserves muscle mass while losing weight, supports muscle growth when gaining weight, and increases satiety to prevent overeating.

Rule 2

"Spread that protein across the day. Don't eat 80% of it at dinner," he mentioned.

For instance, if your daily target is 90 grams, aim to consume about 30 grams each for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Timing matters because your body has a limit on how much protein it can efficiently use for muscle building in a single sitting. Eating protein triggers a process called Muscle Protein Synthesis (MPS), the mechanism that repairs and builds muscle. It peaks and resets every 3 to 5 hours. Your body cannot store excess protein from one big meal to build muscle later; the surplus is simply oxidised for energy or stored as fat.

If you eat maximum protein at dinner, your body will spend the next 16 hours in a catabolic (muscle-breaking) state due to a lack of circulating amino acids.

What about post-workout protein?

Protein consumption post-exercise triggers an anabolic response in the body, which promotes muscle growth. This is linked to the release of hormones such as insulin and growth hormone, further supporting muscle repair and growth.

"Yes, protein after training helps. But your body does not need one giant protein meal. It benefits more from a steady supply throughout the day," the fitness expert recommends.

"Forget the fancy protein hacks. Instead, focus on total protein requirement per day and including protein at every meal. That's 90% of the game," he concluded.

The process of muscle repair requires a sufficient intake of protein. When you consume protein, your body breaks it down into amino acids and uses them to rebuild the muscle fibres stronger than before. Over time, proper protein intake not only aids in recovery but also enhances overall performance, allowing individuals to train harder and more effectively, leading to further muscle gains.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.