Gujarat has stepped up preparedness against seasonal influenza as H1N1 cases rise in major cities, with Health Minister Praful Pansheriya saying on Monday that patients in the state were in normal condition and there was no serious outbreak.

A high-level review meeting was held in Gandhinagar under Pansheriya's chairmanship to assess the state's preparedness against H1N1 and review measures taken to control water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases during the monsoon.

The meeting was conducted through video conference and was attended by medical superintendents of civil hospitals, deans of medical colleges and senior health officials from districts and municipal corporations.

Pansheriya said H1N1 cases were being reported from metropolitan centres such as Delhi and Mumbai, from where people continue to travel to Gujarat by air, rail and road.

"There is no serious outbreak of H1N1 in the state. As the condition of the patients is normal, citizens of the state do not need to worry at all," he said.

The minister directed all hospitals to strictly follow the 2019 H1N1 guidelines for patient sampling, testing and treatment.

He also instructed officials to ensure that emergency departments, doctors and nursing staff are given the necessary directions regarding the protocol.

The review also focused on ensuring that government hospitals remain adequately equipped to handle any increase in cases.

Pansheriya directed medical superintendents, medical college deans and senior health officials to maintain sufficient stocks of essential medicines and ensure adequate availability of oxygen and ventilators.

He further instructed hospital authorities to resolve technical or staffing-related issues internally so that patient services are not disrupted. Special emphasis was also placed on strengthening cleanliness drives in hospitals.

The minister also praised the work carried out by district health authorities during the monsoon, saying "government hospitals had provided prompt treatment to patients suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, typhoid, cholera, malaria, chikungunya, jaundice and seasonal flu".

The review comes as health authorities nationally continue to monitor seasonal influenza.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said no new H1N1 strain has been detected in India and that the viruses currently circulating are seasonal strains that have been in circulation since 2025.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)