H1N1, also known as swine flu, is seeing a sharp rise across several Indian cities this monsoon. Delhi has reported 1,777 H1N1 cases including 114 new infections recorded on August 20. The number is significantly higher than the 229 cases reported during the corresponding period last year. Health authorities and doctors have increased surveillance as hospitals report more patients with influenza-like symptoms. However, this rise is not limited to Delhi.

Bengaluru has also reported a significant increase in influenza cases. Karnataka has recorded 4,212 cases since January. The state Health Minister U T Khader said that there are currently around 300 to 400 active cases in the state, with a majority reported in Bengaluru, particularly within the GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authority) limits. Other states, including Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat, are seeing increased seasonal influenza cases. There have been questions about whether H1N1 can affect the stomach and cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea or abdominal pain. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Neha Rastogi, Senior Consultant Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital Gurgaon, said that H1N1 can sometimes cause digestive or stomach-related symptoms along with the more familiar respiratory symptoms. Read on to know more.

Can H1N1 Cause Stomach Problems?

Yes, said Dr Rastogi. "Swine flu, commonly associated with the H1N1 strain of influenza A, can sometimes cause stomach or digestive symptoms in addition to the usual respiratory symptoms," Dr Rastogi explains. The more common symptoms of H1N1 include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache and tiredness. However, some infected people may also develop nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhoea.

These symptoms may be more noticeable in children than in adults. In some cases, stomach problems can occur at the same time as fever, cough and other flu symptoms. In some cases, digestive symptoms may appear early and may make it difficult for parents to immediately recognise that the child could have influenza.

Why Does H1N1 Cause Digestive Symptoms?

Influenza primarily affects the respiratory system, including the nose, throat and lungs. However, the infection can also cause symptoms outside the respiratory system. The body's immune response to the virus can cause symptoms such as nausea, weakness and loss of appetite. Children, in particular, may experience vomiting or diarrhoea along with fever and other flu symptoms.

However, having stomach symptoms does not automatically mean that a person has H1N1. Several other illnesses can cause similar problems. These include stomach infections caused by other viruses, food poisoning and other gastrointestinal infections. Therefore, parents should avoid assuming that vomiting or diarrhoea is caused by swine flu without considering all other symptoms.

H1N1 Stomach Symptoms In Children

Children may be more likely than adults to experience gastrointestinal symptoms during influenza infection. A child with H1N1 may have fever, cough or sore throat along with nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhoea.

One of the biggest concerns when these symptoms occur is dehydration. Vomiting and diarrhoea can cause the body to lose fluids and electrolytes, while fever can increase fluid requirements. Parents should therefore give their children frequent, small amounts of fluids rather than giving a large quantity at once, particularly if the child is vomiting. Water, oral rehydration solutions and other appropriate fluids can help maintain hydration. Signs of dehydration that parents should watch for include:

Reduced urination

Dry mouth

Dizziness

Unusual sleepiness

Weakness

Increased thirst

When Should You See A Doctor?

Most people with influenza recover with appropriate care, but some symptoms require prompt medical attention. This is particularly important for young children, older adults, pregnant individuals and people with underlying health conditions.

Medical evaluation should be sought if symptoms are severe, persistent or getting worse. Urgent medical attention is needed if a person develops difficulty breathing, bluish lips or face, severe dehydration, confusion, persistent chest pain or unusual drowsiness. In children, parents should also pay attention to changes in behaviour, reduced fluid intake or significantly reduced urination.

How Can You Prevent Dehydration And Complications?

If H1N1 is accompanied by vomiting or diarrhoea, keeping the person hydrated is an important part of supportive care. Give small amounts of fluid frequently and continue monitoring urine output and alertness.

At the same time, people with flu-like symptoms should follow measures that can reduce the spread of infection, such as maintaining good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with others while unwell and staying away from crowded settings when symptomatic.

"Because influenza symptoms can overlap with other infections, a healthcare professional may recommend testing and appropriate treatment based on the person's symptoms, age, and risk factors," said Dr Rastogi.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.