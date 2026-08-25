About 46% of Indians have reported getting less than 6 hours of sleep per night, making sleep issues a pertinent health issue. According to the Sleep Foundation, besides this 46% of the population suffering from quality sleep, 44% do not feel refreshed after waking up, impacting their health. Furthermore, 1 in 3 people suffer from a complete lack of sleep or insomnia that can severely impact their well-being. The high prevalence of sleep issues in India has driven the demand for sleep aids such as taking magnesium supplements or consuming more foods that are rich in magnesium and even melatonin to induce sleep.

But both sleep aids function based on different mechanisms, and your exact sleep schedule is what decides which will work at repairing your sleep cycle. The effect of melatonin or magnesium depends on your body's ability to absorb its benefits and whether it is getting what it lacks, which can only be determined after a blood test. Your sleep needs to be at least 7 to 8 hours long and undisturbed to refresh your brain as soon as you wake up, as it is properly rested. When this essential sleep is lacking, then your immunity, brain function, memory, heart, and even metabolic health suffer as a result.

What Is Magnesium?

Research published in the National Science Journal suggests that magnesium levels in the body need to be balanced to ensure sleep quality. This essential mineral is involved in performing over 300 biochemical processes and influences how the nervous system interacts with the brain.

It also helps regulate GABA, a neurotransmitter that promotes sleep and relaxation.

How Does Magnesium Help With Sleep?

When the levels of magnesium depend on age, sleep duration varies based on it. Research published in J Res Med Sci journal documents that about 500 mg of magnesium in older adults can improve sleep time and latency (when you fall asleep) and even reduce symptoms of insomnia.

Supports relaxation and makes your brain easily slip into sleep mode.

Helps regulate GABA activity, which can regulate when you fall asleep.

May reduce stress and muscle tension, which can keep you awake at night.

Those who struggle with sound sleep can benefit from targeted magnesium supplementation.

Who May Benefit Most From Magnesium?

This natural addition of magnesium is beneficial for those who need a boost to ensure their sleep schedules are consistent. This is true for :

Adults with magnesium deficiency can benefit from magnesium supplementation.

Older adults who have difficulty sleeping due to age-related factors.

People experiencing stress-related sleep issues can benefit from intake of magnesium.

What Is Melatonin?

Melatonin is one of the hormones that are naturally produced by the brain, and it is generally secreted when it is time to fall asleep. The hormone that is responsible for regulating your sleep also plays a role in regulating your body's internal clock.

How Does Melatonin Help You Sleep?

Melatonin is responsible for sending a signal to your body that it is time to fall asleep, and it proves beneficial when:

You experience jet lag and need to adjust to different time zones.

Helpful for shift workers who are indoors for a fixed period of time and need proper rest to function properly.

May assist people with delayed sleep schedules, as it can affect their immunity, brain health, and other essential health markers.

Who May Benefit Most From Melatonin?

Melatonin supplementation may prove beneficial for those who are sticking to a strict schedule and those who need to function in-between time windows. Those who can benefit from consuming melatonin are:

Travellers

Shift workers

People with circadian rhythm disruptions can benefit from it

Magnesium vs Melatonin: Key Differences

The main difference between magnesium and melatonin is based on the biological pathways that each of them operates on.

How They Work

Magnesium works on improving the biological pathways that could support calm, relaxed muscles and regulate the body's internal clock.

Best For Different Sleep Problems

Melatonin and magnesium work on addressing different sleep disorders, and their benefit can be the following:

Difficulty relaxing can be addressed by increasing the dose of magnesium in the body.

Difficulty falling asleep due to a disrupted sleep schedule could benefit from increasing melatonin intake.

Speed Of Action

Melatonin has a faster effect than magnesium, which is more preferable for long-term use.

Can You Take Magnesium And Melatonin Together?

Yes, you can potentially combine both of them, but consulting a medical professional is essential to be careful. Over-the-counter use of magnesium and melatonin can trigger side effects that can make your digestive system uncomfortable.

Possible Side Effects Of Magnesium

Increasing the dose of magnesium can trigger these side effects:

Diarrhea

Stomach discomfort

Drug interactions

Possible Side Effects Of Melatonin

Excessive or unsupervised intake of melatonin can cause side effects such as the following:

Daytime drowsiness

Dizziness

Vivid dreams

Headaches

Who Should Avoid These Supplements Without Medical Advice?

People who should avoid these supplements are:

Pregnant women

People with chronic illnesses

Individuals taking prescription medications

Children

Lifestyle Changes That Improve Sleep Naturally

Besides magnesium and melatonin, certain lifestyle changes could help improve sleep naturally; these can be:

A consistent bedtime can make it easier for your brain to fall asleep quicker

Limiting screen exposure before bed, as it could increase sleep latency

Exercise can increase your sleep quality

Managing caffeine intake

Stress reduction techniques

Natural sleep aids could be used to increase your sleep quality, but melatonin and magnesium supplementation need careful consideration.

Also Read: Should You Take Beetroot Capsules? Benefits, Dosage, And Side Effects Explained

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.