Beetroot is considered a superfood whose concentrated versions are available in capsule form as a supplement. While beetroot can be readily absorbed in the body to improve blood flow, heart function and even exercise performance, the concentrated form in capsules is being used to address nutritional deficiencies. Beetroot capsules are essentially supplements that require careful considerations with regard to dose, timing and the specific suitability factor, as every individual reacts differently to them. The main health benefits that make the supplement a go-to are its anti-cancer properties, reducing inflammation, and even enhancing blood pressure. The concentrated form of nitrates in capsules has made it beneficial for balancing blood pressure, which needs to be maintained for health.

What Are Beetroot Capsules?

Beetroot capsules are concentrated forms of beetroot that are extracted and formulated for maximum health benefits. The main beneficial component in them is nitrates, which carry oxygen throughout the body.

This increase in oxygenation makes it better for the body to purify blood, and the effect of beetroot capsules is limited to this function.

Potential Health Benefits Of Beetroot Capsules

The Journal of Nutrition has pointed to beetroot capsules being able to boost nitrates, which convert into nitric oxide, which relaxes the blood vessels. This can actively support the heart as well as improve blood flow. Alongside these health benefits, beetroot capsules can provide the following health benefits, but their effect is subject to suitability:

It may enhance exercise performance, as it can reduce oxygen demand during exercise. The Nutrients Journal documents that beetroot capsules can enhance exercise performance and stamina when taken in controlled doses.

May improve circulation that slows down due to age and needs an active boost from targeted supplementation.

Being rich in antioxidant compounds such as betalains makes it a potent way to reduce daily oxidative stress that ages organs.

Beetroot Capsules vs Fresh Beetroot: Which Is Better?

As per the research published in the Nutrient Journal, fresh beetroot is considered nutritionally superior to capsule form, as it provides fibre, minerals, and vitamins from the actual root vegetables. While capsules are extracts of the same vegetable that the body may or may not absorb and convert into desired components for its health benefits.

Note: Any supplement should not be taken without a doctor's consultation and a thorough analysis of their medical history and dietary habits.

How Many Beetroot Capsules Should You Take?

The ideal quantity of beetroot capsules solely depends on their mg dosage and how much has been medically prescribed to the individual. Each of the manufacturers displays the exact mg and timing that the capsule should be taken, which vary.

Note: People who are dealing with any underlying medical issues need to disclose them in a timely manner to make sure that the supplement doesn't interact with them.

Are Beetroot Capsules Safe?

Beetroot capsules are a supplement that can cause side effects if taken over the counter or in an uncontrolled manner, but some people may also suffer side effects if the formulation in the capsule is unsuitable.

Possible side effects of beetroot capsules include the following:

Stomach discomfort

Bloating

Nausea

Pink or red urine (beeturia)

Drug Interactions

Beetroot extract in the capsule can interact with medications like the following:

Blood pressure medicines

Nitrate-containing medications

Who Should Avoid Beetroot Capsules?

Beetroot capsules should be avoided by those people who are dealing with medical issues that can worsen, which can be:

Low blood pressure

Kidney disease requiring dietary restrictions

History of kidney stones

Certain heart conditions

Individuals on multiple blood pressure medications

Note: Beetroot capsules should only be consumed when they are medically prescribed.

Signs You May Not Need Beetroot Supplements

The consumption of beetroot supplements is not preferable if you already have a healthy diet that provides your nutritional needs. Those who:

Those already consuming plenty of vegetables need not opt for supplementation.

A balanced diet rich in nitrates doesn't require any more nitrate-rich food sources.

No specific performance or medical goals can skip this kind of supplement.

Can obtain nutrients through food easily.

Beetroot capsules have health benefits for the heart, blood circulation, and even boosting exercise performance. But these benefits depend on the suitability of the product for your system, and it needs to be skipped if you are on medication or have a medical issue.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon's Gut Health Secret: Why This Crucial Type Of Fibre Matters More Than Protein

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.