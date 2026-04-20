What Is The Best Way To Eat Beetroot For High Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common but serious health concern. If left uncontrolled, hypertension can lead to significant health issues. Chronically high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and vision loss. One natural way to help lower blood pressure is through diet, specifically by consuming foods high in nitrates, such as beetroot. Beetroots contain elevated levels of inorganic nitrates, which the body converts into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide signals the smooth muscles in the walls of your blood vessels to relax, causing the vessels to widen (dilate) and reducing the pressure of the blood flowing through them.

Research has demonstrated that consuming beetroot can lead to significant reductions in blood pressure, particularly for individuals with hypertension. Furthermore, regular consumption of beetroot may help decrease arterial stiffness, making it easier for your heart to function over time.

What is the safest method to consume beetroot to lower blood pressure?

Beetroot is often enjoyed raw in salads, but this might not be the safest option for everyone.

For most people, raw beetroot is generally safe to consume. However, individuals with specific health conditions, such as kidney stones or certain digestive issues, may need to limit their intake.

Key precautions

While many people can enjoy beetroot without issues, you should be cautious if you belong to any of the following categories:

Kidney stones and gout

Beets are high in oxalates, which can contribute to the formation of kidney stones and may trigger gout flare-ups.

Sensitive digestion

The high fibre content and FODMAPs present in raw beets can lead to gas, bloating, or abdominal pain, particularly for individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Low blood pressure

The nitrates found in beets can naturally lower blood pressure. Consuming large amounts may cause blood pressure to drop too low, resulting in dizziness.

Contamination risk

As a root vegetable, beets can carry soil-based parasites or bacteria if they are not washed and peeled thoroughly.

Try steaming

Steaming is considered an ideal method in terms of safety and health. It softens the fibre, making it gentler on the stomach, and retains more antioxidants compared to boiling or roasting, which can sometimes reduce nutrient levels in produce.

Safety tips: If you are already taking blood pressure medication, talk to your doctor. Combining medication with a high daily intake of beetroot could potentially cause your blood pressure to drop too low (hypotension).

For optimal benefits in lowering blood pressure, aim for about half a cup of cooked beetroot or one medium-sized raw beet per day. However, it's always best to consult a doctor for personalised guidance. In conclusion, individuals with high blood pressure should consume smaller portions of beetroot and regularly monitor their blood pressure to maintain a safe range.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.