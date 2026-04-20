Hour Mid-Air Scare: Hyderabad-Hubballi Flight Diverted After Tech Snag

A major aviation disaster was narrowly avoided after a Fly91 flight lost control due to a sudden technical fault, leaving passengers in panic for nearly four hours mid-air.

The Fly91 Airlines flight IC3401 (ATR turboprop AT7), which departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at around 3 PM yesterday, was scheduled to land in Hubballi at 4:30 PM. However, as the aircraft approached Hubballi, it reportedly developed a technical issue, forcing pilots to abort landing.

The flight remained airborne for nearly four hours, circling over regions including Mundgod, Davanagere, and Shivamogga, as efforts were made to manage the situation and ensure a safe landing.

After tense moments and repeated attempts, the aircraft was finally diverted and safely landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at around 7:30 PM.

Passengers onboard were gripped with fear, with many praying and breaking down in tears.

Meanwhile, family members of passengers expressed anger against Fly91 Airlines, alleging a lack of communication and negligence, claiming that no proper updates were provided.