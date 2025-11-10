FLY91 Airline's In-Flight Reading Is A Nostalgia Trip With Amar Chitra Katha Comics, See Viral Post

When it comes to flying, most of us know what to expect – safety cards, glossy travel magazines and maybe a snack tucked into the seat pocket. But one airline just broke the monotony in the coolest way possible.

A passenger recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share something that instantly caught everyone's attention. On his Fly91 flight, instead of the usual inflight magazine, he found a collection of Amar Chitra Katha stories neatly stacked in front of his seat.

Along with a few snaps of the aircraft, he shared the moment by writing, “New airline unlocked. And instead of the usual in-flight magazines… they've stocked Amar Chitra Katha. Didn't expect it, absolutely loved it.”

New airline unlocked. And instead of the usual inflight magazines… they've stocked Amar Chitra Katha.

Didn't expect it, absolutely loved it



Hello @fly91_IN pic.twitter.com/wdpMa7KVQ8 — Pranav Date (@PranavDate) November 9, 2025

The post quickly struck a chord with people online. Because let's be honest — when was the last time anyone saw Amar Chitra Katha on a plane? Between flight announcements and snack trays, the discovery of those classic comic books felt like a small yet special surprise that instantly took many back to childhood.

About Amar Chitra Katha

For millions of Indians, Amar Chitra Katha is not just a comic book – it is a part of growing up. Created in the late 1960s by Anant Pai, the series brought to life tales from Indian mythology, history and folklore. From stories of kings and queens to gods and heroes, it turned moral lessons into fun reads.

About Fly91

Fly91 is a regional airline based in Goa. It was founded in early 2023 by Harsha Raghavan and Manoj Chacko – both seasoned names in the travel and aviation industry. The airline began its commercial operations in March 2024, with its first flight taking off from Goa's Manohar International Airport to Bengaluru. Headquartered in Ribandar, North Goa, Fly91 aims to make air travel more accessible by connecting India's smaller towns and regional hubs using ATR 72-600 aircraft.