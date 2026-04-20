From 'Borewell Boy' To Resilient Man: Prince's Journey 20 Years After Rescue

Two decades after a terrifying childhood accident, Prince—once known across Haryana as the "borewell boy"—is rebuilding his life with resilience and hope.

Recalling the incident in a recent interview with NDTV, Prince shared how a simple childhood moment turned into a life-threatening ordeal. He and his friend Angrez were playing near a tubewell bore when they spotted a small rat. Curious and playful, the boys chased it as it disappeared into the borewell, which was loosely covered with a sack. As they jumped on the covering, it suddenly tore apart. Angrez managed to keep his balance, but Prince fell nearly 60 feet into the narrow borewell.

It was Angrez's quick reaction that saved Prince's life. He immediately raised an alarm and informed nearby adults, setting off a massive rescue operation. Local authorities tried multiple methods to reach the trapped child, but when initial efforts failed, the army was called in. After an intense 50-hour operation, Prince was finally rescued.

Prince remembers fragments of those long hours underground. He recalled hearing messages of reassurance from his parents, who were desperately waiting above, promising him that he would be saved. Rescue teams attempted to lower a rope with a bulb attached so he could see and climb up, but the bulb became too hot, burning his hands and forcing him to let go.

Ultimately, rescuers adopted a different strategy. They dug a parallel shaft near the borewell and used a pipe system to reach him. With the coordinated efforts of the army and rescue teams, Prince was safely brought back to the surface. He said he could also recall those moments when, through a rope, he was getting food and other items to survive in the borewell.

Today, Prince is healthy and determined to move forward. Having completed his Industrial Training Institute (ITI) training, he has been actively seeking employment. He once aspired to join the army and even worked hard to build a strong physique, but his height became a barrier to meeting recruitment criteria. Despite this setback, he remains optimistic about finding a stable job and supporting himself.