JEE Main Session 2 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main Session 2 BE/BTech (Paper 1) results, scorecards, and the All India Rank (AIR) list today, April 20, 2026, as per its earlier announcement. Around 11 lakh students who appeared for the exam between April 2 and April 8 will be able to download their scorecards from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, approximately 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for Session 2 of JEE Main 2026. For Paper 1 (BE/BTech), about 11.06 lakh candidates registered within India and 42,29 overseas, with an overall attendance of nearly 93 per cent.

Candidates who qualify in JEE Main will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination, scheduled for May 17, which serves as the gateway to admission into premier institutes such as the IITs.

The JEE Main cut-off is the minimum percentile required for candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced and participate in JoSAA counselling.

How Is the NTA Score Calculated?

As per the official notification, scores for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are calculated using the final answer key. Raw (actual) marks are first computed based on the JEE Main 2026 marking scheme - four marks are awarded for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

Since the exam is conducted in multiple shifts, these raw scores are then normalised and converted into NTA scores to ensure fairness across all sessions.

Here Are The Latest Updates On JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1(BE/BTech Paper) Results: