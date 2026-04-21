JEE Main 2026 Results Out: Check Key Highlights And Toppers List

JEE Main Result 2026: Check Key Highlights This Year
JEE Main 2026 Result Highlights: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main Session 2 BE/BTech paper results 2026. From 26 candidates securing a perfect 100 percentile to the qualifying marks required this year, here are the key highlights.
Key Highlights For JEE Main Result 2026
- A total of 2,50,272 candidates have been declared eligible for the JEE Advanced exam, scheduled for May 17, 2026.
- In Session 2, 10,34,330 candidates appeared for the BE/BTech paper out of 11,10,904 registered candidates. Of these, around 7 lakh were male, while the rest were female. The overall attendance remained above 91 per cent across all days and shifts.
- Across both sessions, over 23 lakh candidates appeared, with nearly 15 lakh taking only one session. The General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories recorded the highest participation, with around 5 lakh and 6 lakh candidates respectively.
- Across Session 1 and Session 2, a total of 26 candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile, including 12 who achieved this in Session 1.
- Top scorers include Aarush Singhal (Chandigarh), Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Shreyas Mishra (Delhi), Mantha Shiva Kamesh (Telangana), and Siddharth Shrikant Athaley (Maharashtra), along with 21 others from across the country.
- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recorded the highest number of top scorers (100 per cent) with five each, followed by Rajasthan with four, Delhi with three, and Haryana with two.
- Among the toppers, 24 candidates belong to the General category, while one candidate each from Gen-EWS and OBC categories secured a perfect 100 percentile.
- The minimum cut-off percentiles for JEE Main 2026 show that candidates from the UR-ALL category needed at least 93.4123549 percentile to qualify, while UR-PwBD candidates had a 0.0023186 minimum percentile. For reserved categories, the EWS cut-off stood at 82.4164528, OBC at 80.9232583, SC at 63.9172792, and ST at 52.0174712 percentile, indicating varied qualifying thresholds across categories for eligibility to JEE Advanced.
- Five Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates scored above 99 percentile, with scores ranging between 99.63 and 99.92.
- Five female candidates also secured over 99.99 percentile in the BE/BTech paper this year.
- The NTA has withheld the results of 54 candidates from Session 1 and 57 from Session 2 after finding them involved in unfair means practices (UMP).