Nagpur Boys Steal Taps Worth Rs 6.5 Lakh To Buy iPhones For Girlfriends

The popular proverb "all is fair in love and war" proved true in Nagpur when two boys stole luxury designer taps worth Rs 6.5 lakh to purchase iPhones for their girlfriends. They, however, sold the taps to a local scrap dealer for Rs 20,000.

Driven by the desire to gift iPhones to their girlfriends, the two boys carried out a robbery at a warehouse and stole expensive sanitary ware.

The case came to light after Rahul Jaychand Batra, owner of a warehouse named 'Rahul Ceramics Private Limited', which deals in tiles, sanitary ware, and CP fittings, lodged a police complaint. According to Batra, on the intervening night of May 27 and May 28, unidentified thieves removed tin sheets from the roof and gained access to the warehouse. They stole luxury sanitary products worth Rs 6.5 lakh. The stolen items included:

Five taps with gold-tone designs (Value: Rs 3,94,500)

Three standard gold-colored taps (Value: Rs 67,000)

Nine rose gold-colored taps (Value: Rs 1,30,500)

Four silver-colored taps (Value: Rs 58,000)

A special team of investigators examined footage from 20-35 CCTV cameras installed at the crime scene and in the surrounding areas. They also sought help from local informants with details of the case. Acting on credible intelligence, the police laid a trap and took the suspects into custody.

The police detained two minors along with a prime accused in connection with the case. Upon rigorous interrogation, the boys confessed to carrying out the robbery to buy iPhones for their girlfriends. The boys claimed to be in dire need of money and therefore, they resorted to burglary.

The boys told the police that they sold the stolen luxury designer faucets for Rs 20,000.

The police arrested 38-year-old Irfan Ali alias Immu Ramzan Ali, who had purchased the stolen goods, as a prime accused.

Investigators with the prime accused and stolen luxury designer taps.

"Based on technical investigation and confidential information, our team solved this case in just 12 hours," said Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Ramlod of Kalamna police station. "Luxury sanitary items worth Rs 6.5 lakh have been recovered from the accused, and further legal action is underway," he added.

(With inputs from Sanjay Tiwari)