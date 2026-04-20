JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: Marks Vs Percentile

JEE Main 2026 Result: The Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 results are highly anticipated today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main Session 2 examinations from April 2 to 8, at 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad. With around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing in Session 2 of the JEE Main 2026, the NTA will declare the final ranking anytime soon.

Candidates who have appeared for the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) of the JEE Main exam, can expect the result announcement today. Around 11.06 lakh candidates registered domestically for the BE/BTech paper. Since the JEE Main is conducted in two shifts on multiple days and different sets of question papers are given to the candidates, the NTA uses a normalisation procedure based on percentile score to ensure no candidate is disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the paper.

How Marks Are Calculated?

The evaluation will be done using the final answer key, and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be calculated. In the Session 2 result declaration, the calculated NTA scores for all the registered candidates will comprise the two NTA scores for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry).

Candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer. The total score will be calculated using the given formula.

Total Marks = (Correct Answers X 4) - (Incorrect MCQs X 1).

The NTA scores and rank for all candidates who appeared in Session 1 and Session 2 of the JEE Main 2026 will be declared on the NTA website.

What Are Percentile Scores?

Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. In this process, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below that particular percentile in that examination. Therefore the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same percentile of 100. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate percentiles.

All the highest raw scores will have a normalised percentile score of 100 for their respective session. Applicants who have appeared in both sessions, the best of the two total NTA scores will be considered for the final merit list.

Candidates must note that the percentile score will be the normalised score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and will be used for preparation of the merit list.