Virat Kohli's influence on Indian cricket goes beyond batting records and match-winning performances. Over the years, the former India captain has transformed the way fitness is viewed in Indian cricket, setting standards that many young players now aim to follow. One such cricketer is Gujarat Titans star Sai Sudharsan, who recently revealed how closely he has studied Kohli's approach to training, recovery and nutrition. In an interview with Mashable India, Sudharsan said, "We have learnt a lot from Virat bhai, the way he has played. Even yesterday, when I was talking to my nutritionist, I had these small, small details of how he used to take care of his body, how meticulous he is about small, small things." His mother and coach, Usha, also told ESPNcricinfo that Sudharsan's approach changed after he watched videos of Kohli and understood how fitness could influence performance and confidence. This raises an interesting question: what can ordinary people learn from the fitness philosophy that inspired both Virat Kohli and Sai Sudharsan?

Fitness Is About Consistency, Not Shortcuts

One of Kohli's biggest lessons is that fitness is built through consistent habits rather than occasional intense efforts. Elite athletes do not rely on crash diets or random workouts. Instead, they follow structured routines involving training, nutrition, sleep and recovery. Sudharsan's comments about Kohli paying attention to "small details" highlight an important point: long-term results often come from repeatedly doing basic things well.

Strength Training Matters

Virat Kohli's training reportedly includes regular strength work involving compound exercises such as deadlifts, squats and other movements that build lower-body power and core stability. Strength training is not only useful for athletes. It can help improve muscle mass, bone health, posture and functional movement. For cricketers, stronger legs and core muscles can contribute to running speed, stability and endurance. For the general population, strength training can support mobility and reduce the gradual loss of muscle that occurs with age.

Diet and Nutrition

Plant-Forward Approach: Prioritises vegetables, leafy greens, lentils, tofu, nuts, and other clean protein sources to support digestion and reduce inflammation.

Hydration: Drinks high-pH alkaline water to aid recovery and maintain optimal hydration.

No Junk Food: Avoids processed foods, smoking, and alcohol, adhering to a clean and healthy lifestyle.

Cardio And Agility Have A Role Too

Kohli also incorporates running, sprinting, high-intensity intervals, and agility drills. This combination helps improve cardiovascular fitness while supporting quick movement and recovery between efforts. For most people, this does not mean replicating an elite athlete's training volume. Walking, cycling, jogging or moderate aerobic exercise can provide meaningful health benefits when performed regularly. The broader lesson is that a balanced fitness programme usually includes both strength and cardiovascular exercise.

Nutrition Supports Performance

Sai Sudharsan mentioned discussing Kohli's nutrition practices with his own nutritionist, highlighting another important aspect of performance. Exercise provides the stimulus for adaptation, but nutrition provides the building blocks needed for recovery. Protein supports muscle repair, carbohydrates provide energy for training and fruits and vegetables contribute fibre, vitamins and minerals. There is no single perfect diet that works for everyone, but consistently choosing nutrient-rich foods can support both performance and health.

Recovery Is Part Of Training

Elite athletes pay close attention to recovery because training alone is not enough. Sleep, hydration and rest influence how the body adapts to exercise. Many people focus entirely on workouts while overlooking recovery, but inadequate sleep can affect energy levels, concentration and physical performance. The body improves not only during training but also during recovery.

Curiosity Can Improve Fitness

According to his mother, Sai Sudharsan constantly asked questions about training methods and their purpose. Understanding why you are doing something can improve adherence and motivation. Rather than following random trends, it can be useful to understand the purpose of different exercises, nutritional choices and recovery strategies.

The Bigger Lesson From Virat Kohli's Influence

Virat Kohli's impact on Indian cricket has extended beyond runs and records. His emphasis on fitness has changed the culture of the sport, influencing younger players such as Sai Sudharsan. The lesson is not that everyone needs to train like an elite athlete. The lesson is that consistent exercise, attention to nutrition, proper recovery and discipline in small everyday habits can gradually improve performance, confidence and overall health.

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