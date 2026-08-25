Amid an increase in H1N1 cases in Delhi, experts have called for precautions and avoiding crowded places in case of any symptoms. Dr Dhiren Gupta, Senior Paediatrician and Co-Director, Paediatric Pulmonology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said if a child develops a cough or cold, it is better not send them to school or let them mingle in groups. He also said children or people with comorbidities are at higher risk. "Those with comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung disease, asthma, or neurological issues, are at the highest risk. So, it is our duty to do everything we can to curb the spread within the community."

He further said that the virus is causing more distress in children under five with symptoms high grade fever.

"About 70% of the cases are H1N1, which we know as Swine Flu. Compared to the initial outbreak in 2009, the virus is causing more distress in children under five, while high fever is troubling those under two... Problems mostly arise in children with underlying health conditions or those under two years of age, specifically those who stop eating or drinking and develop high fevers of 103 degree F or 104 degree F. This is an antigenic drift, not a shift like the one in 2009 that terrified many parents," he said.

"A major feature is significant body ache and high fever (103-104 degree F); this is a key differentiator when comparing COVID-19 or other viruses with the current influenza strain (predominantly H1N1)," he added.

Dr. Inder Mohan Chugh, Vice Chairman & HOD - Pulmonology, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Model Town, New Delhi, said children, senior citizens, pregnant women and people with weakened immunity or conditions such as diabetes, heart, kidney or liver disease, cancer, asthma, COPD and other respiratory illnesses are at a higher risk of developing complications such as pneumonia. "Most influenza cases recover within 7-10 days, but high-risk individuals should seek medical attention promptly."

On use of antibiotics to treat influenza, he said, influenza can be treated by antivirals, not antibiotics. "Antibiotics do not treat viral influenza; appropriate antiviral treatment may be advised by a doctor, especially when started early. Annual influenza vaccination, hand hygiene, avoiding crowded places when symptomatic, wearing a mask when necessary and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help reduce the risk of infection and its spread."

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