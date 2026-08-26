The H1N1, commonly known as the swine flu, is spreading across several parts of the country. Bengaluru, Delhi, Maharashtra, and some other regions are witnessing a sharp rise in H1N1 cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed that the spike is driven by a known strain. No new mutations are making it more dangerous. H1N1 is a respiratory infection that primarily spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also spread by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus and then touching the face.

H1N1 symptoms start suddenly 1 to 4 days after exposure and typically last about 5 to 7 days. It leads to abruptly high fever. Other symptoms include cough, sore throat, body ache, extreme tiredness, headache, chills, and vomiting and diarrhea.

While the fever and body pain can leave the patient exhausted, most people also experience a long-lasting cough. It is commonly known as post-viral cough.

Post-viral cough

A post-viral cough after an H1N1 infection is a persistent dry or tickly cough that lingers for weeks after your fever and other acute flu symptoms have cleared. This may happen due to lingering inflammation in the airways or residual mucus that irritates the throat. The cough can become chronic in some cases.

When the fever finally breaks, typically after 3 to 5 days, it indicates that your immune system has gained the upper hand against the primary viral replication. However, full recovery takes time.

How to manage post-viral cough

"A cough can continue for 3-4 weeks after a respiratory infection such as H1N1, even after the fever and other symptoms have resolved," says Dr. Supriya Bali, Senior Director and Head, Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital Saket.

"Stay well-hydrated, as plenty of fluids help thin mucus and soothe an irritated throat. Warm water with honey, herbal tea and warm soups may also provide relief, while excessive use of homemade kadhas should be avoided as some ingredients may further irritate the throat."

"Steam inhalation or a warm shower can help ease coughing, while keeping the head elevated with an extra pillow may reduce irritation caused by mucus dripping into the throat. Saline nasal sprays can also help when post-nasal mucus is contributing to the cough," Dr. Bali advises.

The expert further advises that adequate rest is important, with a gradual return to exercise. "Medicines such as antiallergics or cough syrups, and nebulisation with bronchodilators or mild steroids for severe cough, should only be used on a doctor's advice. Antibiotics generally do not help with post-viral cough and should not be started without medical guidance."

"If the cough worsens after 2-3 weeks, or is accompanied by recurrent fever, increasing phlegm or breathlessness, medical evaluation is recommended," she concluded.

H1N1 symptoms start to improve within a few days in most healthy individuals. However, vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, pregnant individuals, young children, and those with underlying health conditions, need to exercise extra caution. Their immune systems may not respond as robustly, and they are at a higher risk for complications, such as severe respiratory distress. Even after the initial symptoms improve, the lingering effects of the virus, including ongoing inflammation and hypersensitivity of the airways, can pose serious risks for these groups.

It's essential for vulnerable individuals to monitor their symptoms closely and seek medical help on time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.