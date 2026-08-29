I noticed something interesting during consultations. No matter the age, profession, or health concern, one sentence kept coming up again and again.

"I eat well throughout the day, but after dinner, I always crave something sweet."

What's even more interesting is what usually follows.

"Someone told me it means I'm low in magnesium."

Social media has convinced us that every craving is a message from the body and that every message can be decoded by identifying a nutrient deficiency. Craving chocolate? Magnesium. Craving ice? Iron. Craving salt? Adrenal fatigue.

The human body, however, is rarely that straightforward.

Most evening cravings have very little to do with a single nutrient and much more to do with how you've eaten, slept, and managed stress throughout the day.

I've seen this pattern countless times. Breakfast is rushed or skipped. Lunch is light because you're trying to eat healthy. An evening snack turns into another cup of coffee. Dinner finally arrives, and your body realizes it's still trying to make up for an entire day of under-eating.

And that's when the sweet craving appears.

Another explanation that doesn't get enough attention is habit.

Many of us grew up finishing meals with something sweet. A small piece of jaggery after lunch. A biscuit with tea. A spoonful of kheer after dinner. Food isn't just nourishment. It's also culture, comfort, and routine.

Over time, the brain starts expecting that reward. Dinner feels incomplete without it.

Blood sugar may also be playing a role. Many traditional Indian dinners are dominated by carbohydrates. There's absolutely nothing wrong with rice, rotis, or dal, but when protein and fiber aren't adequate, the meal may not be satisfying enough to keep you full for long.

Stress makes the situation even more complicated.

After a mentally exhausting day, the brain naturally gravitates toward foods that provide comfort and quick pleasure. This isn't a lack of discipline. It's a very normal biological response.

Then there's sleep, which is one of the most overlooked factors in nutrition. Even a few nights of poor sleep can influence appetite-regulating hormones and increase the desire for highly palatable foods, especially sugar.

Does magnesium have a role in all of this?

Of course it does.

Magnesium is involved in hundreds of biochemical reactions in the body and plays an important role in glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity. But assuming that every post-dinner sweet craving is caused by magnesium deficiency oversimplifies an incredibly complex system.

The better question isn't, What supplement should I take?

The better question is, What happened before the craving started?

Did you eat enough during the day? Did your meals contain enough protein? Are you sleeping well? Are you constantly stressed? Are you actually hungry, or are you simply following a familiar evening routine?

The answers to those questions are often far more revealing than the craving itself.

And perhaps this is the most important thing to remember: craving something sweet doesn't mean you've failed.

It doesn't mean your willpower is weak. It doesn't mean your metabolism is broken. And it certainly doesn't mean you should feel guilty for wanting dessert.

Sometimes, it's a nutritional imbalance. Sometimes, it's habit. Sometimes, it's exhaustion.

And sometimes, it's simply because you're human.

(By Rashi Chowdhary - Founder and Chief Nutritionist at Nutrition In Sync, Clinical Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Educator, 18+ Years as Women's Hormone & Health Expert)

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