Cancer, in any form, affects not just the patient but also their family members and loved ones. It can be an emotionally and physically draining journey, which is why taking care of your health and being aware of possible risk factors is important. While there is no guaranteed way to prevent cancer, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and making mindful food choices may help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer. Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi has shared tips to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

In a video posted on Instagram, he discusses four types of food he includes in his diet to support colorectal health. Colorectal cancer refers to cancer that develops in the colon or rectum and is a serious health condition.

“As a gastroenterologist, I eat these 4 things every single day to reduce my risk of colon cancer,” he mentions. Starting the list with yoghurt or dahi, he says he consumes calcium-rich foods. “Large studies have found that higher calcium intake is linked with a lower risk of colorectal cancer. Yoghurt also offers the added benefit of live probiotic cultures.”

Next, he moves to the food items that feed his gut bacteria. He notes, “Berries are one of my favourites because they provide fibre along with polyphenols.”

Going further into the discussion, he explains that making fibre a priority at every meal is important. At least, that's what he follows in his own diet. He says, “I consume avocado, seeds, nuts, beans, and oatmeal on a regular basis. Higher fibre intake is consistently linked with a lower risk of colorectal cancer.”

And he talks about coffee. According to him, the brew is rich in polyphenols and other bioactive compounds, and higher coffee consumption has been linked in some studies to a lower risk of colorectal cancer.

It might be a good idea to follow these simple suggestions and make changes to your diet to improve your overall health.

