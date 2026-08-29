Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary is urging people to take a closer look at some of the everyday habits they have normalised in their kitchens, particularly regarding cooking oil. For many Indian households, reusing oil is hardly unusual. Oil left behind after frying may be strained, stored, and used the next day again. Since the practice has been passed down through generations, it can feel perfectly normal. Rashi's message is simple: just because a habit is familiar doesn't necessarily mean it is healthy.

As she points out, “We have always done it this way” is not automatically a good reason to continue doing something.

Here are the kitchen habits Rashi wants people to rethink:

1. Use fresh oil when possible

If you are cooking something that requires oil, using fresh oil instead of repeatedly reusing an old batch is a simple change.

2. Avoid repeatedly reheating the same oil

Oil changes when it is exposed to heat, and repeated heating can accelerate oxidation and degradation. For that reason, repeatedly heating the same oil over several cooking sessions is a habit worth avoiding.

3. Don't keep reheating leftover oil for days

Leftover frying oil can be tempting to save, particularly when you don't want to waste food or ingredients. But keeping the same oil around and repeatedly putting it back on the stove isn't a habit worth normalising.

4. Never pour used cooking oil down the sink

This one isn't just about health. It's also about your plumbing and the environment. Used oil can stick to pipes and contribute to blockages. Instead, allow it to cool, collect it separately and follow local guidelines for disposal or recycling.

It's also about questioning what we have normalised. The larger point Chowdhary raises goes beyond cooking oil. We often inherit kitchen habits from our parents and grandparents without ever asking whether they still make sense. Some may be harmless traditions, while others may be worth reconsidering as we learn more about nutrition and food safety.

Healthy living doesn't always mean adding another supplement, superfood or complicated rule to your routine. Sometimes, it means unlearning. And perhaps that's the question worth asking the next time someone at home says, “We've always done it this way.” Is it actually a good habit or is it simply a familiar one? Rashi Chowdhary's comments offer a useful reminder: small changes in the kitchen can be a part of taking better care of our health.