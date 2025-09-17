Chronic Diseases On The Rise In India, Women Most Affected: Lancet Study

India is witnessing a dramatic shift in its health landscape, with a new study by The Lancet revealing a concerning rise in chronic disease-related deaths. The findings indicate a steep increase in the mortality rates due to conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, conditions that were once considered more prevalent in high-income countries. Alarmingly, women are bearing the heaviest toll of this emerging health crisis. The study, which analysed data spanning decades, offers critical insights into the causes behind this rise, shedding light on lifestyle factors, healthcare infrastructure gaps, and the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). NCDs now account for a large proportion of deaths in India, a shift from the infectious diseases that historically dominated the public health narrative.

The report, published in The Lancet, is a wake-up call for urgent action, emphasizing the need for improved healthcare access, better lifestyle choices, and the creation of awareness around prevention and early diagnosis. This study is a critical resource for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and citizens to understand the long-term implications of chronic diseases and take steps to address the growing health challenge.

The Parameters And Key Findings of the Lancet Study

The Lancet study analysed data spanning over three decades (1990-2019), focusing on mortality rates from chronic diseases in India. Researchers tracked the rates of death linked to NCDs like cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes, among others. The study included data from the Global Burden of Disease(GBD) project, a global research initiative that collects data on mortality and disability worldwide.

Rising Deaths Due To Chronic Diseases In India

The study reported a staggering 59% increase in the number of deaths due to chronic diseases over the last 30 years. In 2019, NCDs accounted for 60% of all deaths in India, up from 37% in 1990. This shift reflects the evolving health landscape in the country, moving away from infectious diseases to long-term health conditions that are often preventable and manageable with proper intervention.

Cardiovascular Diseases: The leading cause of death among Indians, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) contributed to nearly 30% of all deaths in 2019. This rise in CVD-related deaths is linked to increasing rates of hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and poor dietary habits.

The leading cause of death among Indians, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) contributed to nearly 30% of all deaths in 2019. This rise in CVD-related deaths is linked to increasing rates of hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and poor dietary habits. Cancer: Cancer deaths have also seen a significant increase, with lung, breast, and cervical cancer being the most prevalent forms. The rise in cancer-related deaths can be attributed to lifestyle factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and lack of regular screening.

Cancer deaths have also seen a significant increase, with lung, breast, and cervical cancer being the most prevalent forms. The rise in cancer-related deaths can be attributed to lifestyle factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and lack of regular screening. Diabetes and Chronic Respiratory Diseases: With a rapid rise in obesity and sedentary lifestyles, diabetes has emerged as a significant contributor to chronic disease mortality. Respiratory diseases, often linked to air pollution and smoking, are also on the rise, particularly in urban areas.

Disparities Between Men And Women: A Major Concern

The study highlights a significant gender disparity in chronic disease deaths. While both men and women are affected by the rise in NCDs, women have been disproportionately impacted. The mortality rate from chronic diseases for women has increased by 68% since 1990, compared to 51% for men. The reasons behind this disparity are multifaceted:

Lifestyle Factors: Women in India are increasingly adopting sedentary lifestyles, often due to societal roles that limit physical activity. Additionally, poor dietary habits, like high carbohydrate consumption and low intake of fruits and vegetables, exacerbate the risk of NCDs.

Women in India are increasingly adopting sedentary lifestyles, often due to societal roles that limit physical activity. Additionally, poor dietary habits, like high carbohydrate consumption and low intake of fruits and vegetables, exacerbate the risk of NCDs. Healthcare Access and Awareness: Women in rural areas often face barriers in accessing healthcare, both in terms of affordability and awareness. Lack of early diagnosis and preventive measures contribute to higher mortality rates.

Women in rural areas often face barriers in accessing healthcare, both in terms of affordability and awareness. Lack of early diagnosis and preventive measures contribute to higher mortality rates. Hormonal and Biological Factors: Women, especially post-menopausal women, are more vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases due to hormonal changes that affect heart health. Additionally, the incidence of cervical and breast cancer has been rising among Indian women due to late-stage diagnoses.

Impact Of Urbanization And Changing Lifestyles

As India continues to urbanize rapidly, lifestyle factors like poor diet, lack of physical activity, stress, and smoking have become significant contributors to the rise in chronic diseases. Urban areas, where sedentary jobs, pollution, and fast food consumption are rampant, have seen a higher rate of chronic disease-related deaths than rural areas.

Photo Credit: Pexels

What Does This Mean For India's Public Health?

The new Lancet study clearly indicates the fact that not only does India need to prioritise fighting the burden of NCDs, but also tackle gender disparities in healthcare services while doing so. Here are some learnings from the study that India urgently needs to focus on.

A Shift In Health Priorities

India's public health focus needs to evolve from infectious diseases to addressing the growing burden of NCDs. While the country has made significant strides in reducing deaths from diseases like tuberculosis and malaria, it now faces the challenge of dealing with preventable chronic diseases.

Policy interventions need to focus on prevention, early diagnosis, and managing lifestyle diseases. This shift is crucial for alleviating the burden on the healthcare system, which is already stretched thin with the rising demands of an aging population.

The Need For Public Health Awareness

A key takeaway from the study is the urgent need to educate the public about lifestyle diseases and their preventability. Awareness campaigns targeting healthy eating, physical activity, and the importance of regular health check-ups can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Moreover, the government should invest in programs to promote screening for cancer, diabetes, and hypertension, especially for women, who are disproportionately affected.

Access To Affordable Healthcare

Access to quality healthcare remains a significant issue, particularly for rural and marginalized populations. The Lancet study emphasizes the need for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural India, where access to medical care is limited.

Government schemes, such as Ayushman Bharat and Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, can play a vital role in providing affordable healthcare, but more work is needed to ensure widespread access to preventive care services, diagnostics, and treatments.

Next Steps For India's Public Health System

Invest in Preventive Healthcare: Policies should focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle through public health campaigns, community outreach, and policy incentives for physical activity and healthier food options.

Strengthen Healthcare Access for Women: Special focus should be given to improving healthcare access for women, with particular attention to rural areas where healthcare infrastructure is lacking.

Special focus should be given to improving healthcare access for women, with particular attention to rural areas where healthcare infrastructure is lacking. Tackle Urban Health Issues: Address urban health challenges such as air pollution, sedentary lifestyles, and the availability of unhealthy food options by promoting green spaces and healthier urban planning.

Address urban health challenges such as air pollution, sedentary lifestyles, and the availability of unhealthy food options by promoting green spaces and healthier urban planning. Increase Early Screening Programs: Ensure that early screening for cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases becomes a regular part of healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable groups.

India is facing a health crisis that demands immediate attention. The Lancet study serves as a wake-up call to rethink our approach to public health. With NCDs now the leading cause of death in the country, there is a critical need for policy reforms, public awareness, and increased healthcare access, especially for women. By addressing these issues head-on, India can take meaningful steps toward improving the long-term health of its population.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.