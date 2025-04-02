Lifestyle Coach Reveals 15 Common Lifestyle Mistakes That Lead To Chronic Diseases

Are you struggling with fat loss, fatty liver, high triglycerides and diabetes? Worry not! These are some of the most common health problems faced by millions of people worldwide. However, very few lifestyle changes can be a complete cure for all of these. In a recent post on Instagram, celebrity lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho explained the same. “Let's add poor consistency and too much consistency chasing fads and shortcuts. No shortcuts... put in the work #holistichealth,” read his caption alongside the post. In a series of picture messages, the fitness expert talks about “Some of the biggest and most common mistakes many people make.”

The common mistakes in our daily lifestyles, according to Luke, that lead to problems related to fat gain, fatty liver, high triglycerides and diabetes are as follows:

Late-night dinners Insufficient gap between dinner and bedtime Late-night snacking Sugar or sugary white carb breakfast, empty stomach Cardio, no or less resistance training Low vitamin D3 levels Sleep deprived Alcohol - Luke mentions, “Thinking drinking a lot of alcohol solves life's problems, makes one happy and is a mental health drug.” Less protein and more carbs on the plate Too little carbs and too little protein Low-fat diet Ultra-processed diet- According to the lifestyle coach, these foods contain ‘junk junk junk calories' Chronic stress - He says, “Always wanting to be in control of everything ... trying to be perfect all the time, thinking one is in control,” gives chronic stress to the body Lack of connection with nature Wrong friends circle

He adds that when insulin levels are always high, it disables fat burn “because one is always eating and snacking, never giving the gut a rest to reset.”

At the end of his post, Luke then also states, “One bad weekend negates all the efforts of Monday to Friday,” revealing that proper diet, exercise, and sleep are among some of the key things that should be a regular part of daily activities.

Understanding the consequences of these problems, Luke discusses that if these major lifestyle mistakes can be eradicated, it will help cure multiple chronic diseases.

