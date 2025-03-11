Heart Diet: These Fibre-Rich Foods Will Help Boost Your Cardiovascular Health

Fibre-rich foods play a crucial role in maintaining heart health. Dietary fibre, especially soluble fibre, helps reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) levels by binding to cholesterol molecules and preventing their absorption in the bloodstream. This, in turn, lowers the risk of plaque buildup in arteries, reducing the chances of heart disease. Additionally, fibre promotes healthy blood sugar levels, preventing insulin spikes that can contribute to cardiovascular issues. High-fibre foods also help control blood pressure and inflammation, two major risk factors for heart disease. Regular consumption of fibre keeps the digestive system functioning well, preventing excess fat accumulation and supporting overall metabolic health, which directly benefits the heart. Keep reading as we share a list of fibre-rich foods that can boost heart health.

10 Fibre-rich foods that will help boost your heart health

1. Oats

Oats are one of the best sources of soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which helps lower bad cholesterol and reduce heart disease risk. Consuming a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast or adding oats to smoothies and baked goods is an excellent way to support heart health.

2. Lentils

Lentils are packed with fibre, plant-based protein, and essential minerals like magnesium and potassium, which help regulate blood pressure and improve heart function. Adding lentils to soups, curries, or salads provides a heart-friendly nutrient boost.

3. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, which help lower inflammation and improve cholesterol levels. Soaking chia seeds in water or adding them to yogurt, smoothies, or puddings enhances heart health while promoting digestion.

4. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a rich source of lignans and soluble fibre, both of which reduce cholesterol levels and protect against heart disease. Ground flaxseeds can be sprinkled over salads, added to oatmeal, or blended into smoothies for maximum benefit.

5. Apples

Apples contain pectin, a type of soluble fibre that helps lower cholesterol and prevent the buildup of plaque in arteries. Eating an apple daily as a snack or adding apple slices to salads and oatmeal can contribute to better heart health.

6. Avocados

Avocados are high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre, which help reduce bad cholesterol while boosting good cholesterol (HDL). Adding avocado to sandwiches, salads, or smoothies can enhance heart function and overall well-being.

7. Beans

Beans are loaded with soluble fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Including beans in soups, stews, and salads provides long-lasting satiety while supporting cardiovascular health.

8. Berries

Berries are packed with antioxidants, fibre, and polyphenols, which help reduce inflammation and improve artery function. Eating a handful of berries daily or blending them into smoothies can enhance heart health while providing essential vitamins.

9. Whole grains

Whole grains contain a good amount of dietary fibre, which helps control blood sugar and cholesterol. Replacing refined grains with whole grains in meals improves heart health and supports digestion.

10. Carrots

Carrots are rich in fibre, beta-carotene, and antioxidants that help lower cholesterol levels and reduce oxidative stress on the heart. Eating raw carrots as a snack or adding them to salads and soups is a heart-friendly choice.

A diet rich in fibre helps maintain a healthy heart by reducing cholesterol, regulating blood pressure, and preventing artery blockages. Including these fibre-rich foods in your daily meals can significantly improve cardiovascular health and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.