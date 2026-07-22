Stroke in the younger population has become a growing concern in recent years, with various studies indicating an increase in cases among individuals under 40-50. The causes of stroke in the young population differ significantly. While older adults primarily suffer strokes from gradual, age-related wear on blood vessels, strokes in younger people are increasingly driven by early-onset chronic illnesses alongside unique medical triggers.

"For many years, stroke was believed to be a disease of old age, but now we see a disturbing trend of an increased number of strokes among people under 40. Brain stroke occurs when there is a blockage of blood supply to some part of the brain, ischemic stroke or when a blood vessel ruptures inside the brain, hemorrhagic stroke. Without immediate treatment, brain cells start dying within minutes, and hence stroke is an emergency irrespective of age," Dr. Vipul Gupta, a Neurointerventional surgeon.

What are the causes?

Dr. Gupta further explains that poor lifestyle choices are the main contributors to this alarming trend. Long working hours, chronic stress, lack of physical exercise, unhealthy dietary habits, overweight, smoking, excessive alcohol intake and bad sleep lead to an increase in chances of getting high blood pressure, diabetes and high levels of cholesterol at a much younger age. These diseases cause damage to blood vessels, and therefore the chances of getting strokes are higher.

"Moreover, we wish to mention that strokes can occur in younger people for various reasons: congenital heart defects, blood clotting disorders, autoimmune diseases, migraine strokes and tears in the neck arteries caused by trauma. In women, stroke risk may be worsened by pregnancy, hormonal contraceptives and smoking. In addition to that, stroke in young people may also result from complications of blood clotting," he adds.

What should be done

1. Increasing awareness about the risk factors for stroke and the symptoms is crucial. "Being able to identify stroke symptoms in time may help save lives. To make it easier to remember stroke symptoms, one can rely on the BE FAST mnemonic: B for balance problems, E for eye and vision problems, F for face drooping, A for arm weakness, S for speech difficulty and T for time to call for emergency medical services," Dr. Gupta explains.

Other symptoms of stroke may be severe headache, dizziness, confusion, difficulty in walking or numbness on one side of the body.

2. Encouraging regular check-ups to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and overall cardiovascular health can help in early detection and management of risk factors.

3. Initiatives that promote healthy eating, physical activity, and smoking cessation can play a significant role in reducing stroke risk.

4. Addressing mental health issues, which can contribute to unhealthy behaviours like substance abuse, is vital in preventing stroke.

In summary, while the rise of stroke in younger populations is concerning, it is a preventable issue through awareness, education, and lifestyle changes. Addressing the underlying causes can significantly reduce the risk and improve overall brain health in younger individuals.

(Dr. Vipul Gupta, Director- Neurointerventional Surgery, Sir H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai)

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