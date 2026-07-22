There is a widespread misconception that forgetting where one places car keys or struggling to recall an acquaintance's name is simply an inevitable tax people pay as they grow older. However, medical experts emphasise that dementia is not a natural or expected part of healthy ageing. Dementia is actually an umbrella term for a range of progressive neurological conditions that affect brain function, memory, language, and everyday independence. The core challenge clinicians face today is that the earliest stages of cognitive decline are subtle and easily misattributed to burnout, sleep deprivation, or everyday stress, allowing the underlying disease to progress silently for years before a formal diagnosis is made.

Recent advancements in neuroimaging are shifting this narrative. High-resolution, rapid brain scans that take as little as 10 minutes are helping doctors spot microscopic structural changes in the brain long before noticeable symptoms emerge. On World Brain Day, understanding how the early signs of dementia can effect your brain is necessary.

What Is Dementia?

Dementia is not a single disease but a syndrome caused by underlying brain disorders that destroy brain cells and impair cognitive networks over time. While it primarily affects older adults, it is fundamentally distinct from normal biological ageing.

Alzheimer's Disease: Accountable for 60% to 80% of all cases, Alzheimer's is characterised by the accumulation of abnormal protein deposits (amyloid plaques and tau tangles) that damage memory centres.

Vascular Dementia: Caused by impaired blood flow to the brain, often following silent micro strokes or chronic small-vessel disease.

Lewy Body Dementia and Frontotemporal Dementia: Variants that primarily alter movement, visual perception, executive decision-making, or personality early on.

Why Early Detection Of Dementia Matters

Diagnosing dementia early does not just provide a label but it fundamentally alters a patient's trajectory. Dr Sudhir Kumar, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains, "One of the biggest misconceptions about dementia is that memory loss is a normal part of ageing. While occasional forgetfulness can occur with age, progressive memory decline that interferes with daily activities should always be evaluated. Early diagnosis allows patients and families to plan treatment, lifestyle changes, and long-term care more effectively."

Immediate Access to Therapies: Novel disease-modifying treatments and symptom-management therapies yield the highest benefit when started in the prodromal (early) stages of cognitive impairment.

Addressing Reversible Causes: A dedicated evaluation can rule out or address secondary factors mimicking dementia, such as thyroid imbalances, vitamin B12 deficiencies, or hydrocephalus.

Lifestyle and Vascular Interventions: Aggressively managing blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar can slow secondary vascular damage to brain tissue.

Empowered Future Planning: Patients and families gain vital time to make personal, legal, and financial decisions while the individual retains full legal capacity and autonomy.

Doctors Reveal The Early Signs Of Dementia You Should Not Ignore

As Dr Vishal Jain, senior consultant in neurology at ShardaCare-HealthCity, notes: "The misconception that dementia is an unavoidable part of getting older is common. Dementia is actually a syndrome that occurs due to diseases affecting the brain, resulting in a gradual decline in memory, thinking, behaviour, and practical skills."

He adds, "The main problem is that early symptoms can be easily confused with fatigue or stress, thus delaying the diagnosis and causing a situation where the illness has evolved significantly."

1. Memory Loss That Disrupts Daily Life

Unlike occasional forgetfulness, this involves repeatedly forgetting recently learned information, asking the exact same question several times within a short conversation, or relying heavily on memory aids for tasks previously handled with ease. Dr Jain points out, "in clinical practice, one of the first concerns raised by family members is not severe memory loss but small behavioural or cognitive changes. A person who was once highly organised may repeatedly misplace important documents, forget recent conversations despite being reminded, struggle to follow familiar recipes, or repeatedly ask the same questions within a short period."

2. Difficulty Finding Words

Stopping mid-sentence with no idea how to continue, struggling to name everyday objects, or substituting incorrect words signals changes in the brain's language centres. Dr Jain highlights, "People may periodically stop talking because they cannot remember ordinary words, use wrong words, or follow the conversation. These changes are different from the occasional word-finding difficulty that many healthy adults experience."

3. Trouble Following Conversations

People in early stages may struggle to keep up with group discussions, follow a fast-paced conversation, or track the plot of a familiar TV show or movie.

4. Increased Confusion Or Disorientation

Losing track of dates, seasons, or the passage of time is a red flag. Individuals may forget where they are or how they arrived at a specific location, even in familiar surroundings. Dr Jain explains, "taking care of finances, remembering appointments, operating household appliances, or completing tasks in sequence may all become quite difficult even if functioning well physically."

5. Changes In Mood Or Personality

Unexplained shifts in temperament often reflect early neurodegenerative changes rather than simple emotional stress. According to Dr Jain, "increased irritability, withdrawal from social interactions, lack of empathy, anxiety, depression, or reduced interest in previously enjoyable activities may represent early brain disease rather than simply emotional stress."

6. Poor Judgement And Decision Making

A decline in executive function can manifest as poor financial choices, neglecting personal hygiene, or wearing inappropriate clothing. Dr Jain notes: "Patients may become unusually vulnerable to financial scams, neglect personal hygiene, wear inappropriate clothing for the weather, or show poor judgment in everyday situations."

What Is The 10-Minute Brain Scan?

Modern neuroimaging protocols have evolved beyond lengthy, uncomfortable diagnostic procedures. Neurologists now utilise streamlined, high-resolution magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) protocols that capture characteristics in approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Dr Jain emphasises, " High-resolution magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) protocols can now acquire dedicated brain sequences in approximately 10 to 15 minutes, making the investigation faster, more comfortable, and widely accessible without compromising diagnostic quality. This short MRI examination is not designed to diagnose dementia by itself. Instead, it helps identify structural brain changes that support the diagnosis while excluding other potentially treatable conditions."

How Can A Brain Scan Detect Dementia Earlier?

The primary strength of rapid MRI screening lies in its ability to pinpoint structural biomarkers of neurodegeneration long before major clinical symptoms appear.

Dr Jain notes, "the scan can detect shrinkage of specific brain regions such as the hippocampus, one of the earliest structures affected in Alzheimer's disease. It may also reveal small vessel disease, silent strokes, brain tumours, hydrocephalus, previous traumatic brain injury, or other abnormalities that may contribute to cognitive decline."

He further highlights the role of advanced technology:

"Increasingly, advanced software tools can quantify brain volume and compare it with age-matched normative databases, allowing radiologists and neurologists to detect subtle patterns of brain atrophy that may not be apparent on routine visual assessment."

Hippocampal Atrophy: The hippocampus is the brain's primary memory hub. A landmark longitudinal study published in the Brain journal demonstrated that measuring subtle rates of hippocampal volume loss via structural MRI acts as a direct, highly sensitive indicator of early Alzheimer's pathology.

Multimodal Mapping: Recent clinical research published in Frontiers in Ageing Neuroscience Journal highlights that integrating structural MRI measurements with machine learning allows clinicians to differentiate between healthy ageing, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and early Alzheimer's with high diagnostic accuracy.

A 10-minute MRI does not diagnose dementia in isolation. Instead, when combined with cognitive assessments and clinical evaluation, it provides the objective, structural evidence required for an accurate early diagnosis.

Who Should Consider Dementia Screening?

Neurologists recommend a baseline cognitive evaluation and neuroimaging consultation for individuals in high-risk categories:

Adults aged 60 and above are experiencing noticeable, persistent memory lapses.

Individuals with a family history of Alzheimer's disease or related dementias.

Patients diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) who require active longitudinal monitoring.

Individuals with chronic cardiovascular risk factors, including unmanaged hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, or a history of stroke.

Can Dementia Be Prevented? Expert-Backed Strategies

While age and genetics remain unmodifiable risk factors, researchers estimate that up to 40% of global dementia cases could be delayed or prevented by addressing key lifestyle factors across the lifespan.

Dr Jain highlights the therapeutic value of comprehensive lifestyle management: "Patients also benefit from cognitive rehabilitation, physical exercise, hearing correction, adequate sleep, nutritional optimisation and better management of diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol, all of which influence long-term brain health."

1. Maintain Cardiovascular Health: Keep blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels within healthy ranges.

2. Adopt a Mediterranean-Style Diet: Emphasise leafy greens, berries, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, and fatty fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

3. Engage in Regular Exercise: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week to boost cerebral blood flow.

4. Prioritise Restorative Sleep: Adequate sleep allows the brain to clear out metabolic waste products effectively.

5. Protect Hearing: Correcting hearing loss reduces cognitive strain and helps preserve brain function.

Lifestyle Habits That Support Brain Health As People Age

Walk Daily: Simple 30-minute daily walks stimulate the production of neuroprotective growth factors.

Stay Socially Active: Regularly interacting with friends, family, or community groups acts as a powerful buffer against cognitive decline.

Challenge The Mind: Learning a new language, playing a musical instrument, or solving complex puzzles helps build cognitive reserve.

Manage Chronic Conditions: Keeping up with regular health check-ups and taking prescribed medications for diabetes or hypertension diligently is essential.

When Should Someone See A Doctor?

If an individual or a loved one exhibits any red flags, doctors advise against dismissing them as "just getting old".

As Dr Jain concludes, "Dementia should never be dismissed as 'just ageing.' Persistent memory changes, behavioural alterations, or declining thinking abilities warrant timely medical evaluation. A comprehensive neurological assessment supported by a dedicated 10-minute MRI brain scan can identify early structural changes, guide diagnosis, and open the door to interventions that preserve quality of life for as long as possible. Early recognition remains one of the most powerful tools available in protecting brain health."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.