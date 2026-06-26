Blueberries have long been known to be a fruit that has several health benefits. However, scientists are now taking a closer look at how they may affect the brain, especially in children. A recent review published in the journal Nutrients examined research on blueberry compounds and their possible role in improving memory, mood, attention, and behaviour in young people. The findings suggest that the natural compounds found in blueberries may support brain development and emotional well-being, although more studies are still needed. Researchers believe these effects are mainly linked to powerful plant chemicals called anthocyanins, which give blueberries their colour.

Childhood is an important time for brain development. During these years, children build important skills related to learning, attention, emotions, and social behaviour. Also, emotional and behavioural problems such as anxiety, depression, and attention difficulties are becoming increasingly common. Due to this, researchers are exploring whether dietary choices could provide additional support to children's mental and cognitive health. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and other beneficial compounds. While they are not a replacement for medical treatment, they could support healthy brain function in children.

What Makes Blueberries Special?

Blueberries have several bioactive compounds, including anthocyanins, flavonols, and phenolic acids. These natural substances have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may protect brain cells from damage. Researchers believe these compounds can influence brain health in several ways, including improving blood flow to the brain and reducing harmful inflammation.

Anthocyanins are particularly important because they can cross the blood-brain barrier and directly impact brain function. Studies suggest that these compounds may help strengthen communication between brain cells, which is important for learning and memory.

Possible Benefits For Children's Memory and Mood

The review found evidence that blueberry consumption may improve certain aspects of cognitive performance in children. Some studies showed that children who consumed blueberries performed better on memory tests, particularly tasks involving verbal recall and delayed memory. Improvements in attention and reaction time were also observed in some cases.

Researchers have also reported positive effects on mood. Even a single serving of blueberries has been linked with short-term improvements in positive feelings among children and adolescents. Scientists believe this may happen because blueberry compounds can increase blood flow to brain regions involved in emotional regulation and may influence neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, which are linked to mood.

How Blueberries May Influence Behaviour

Behaviour and brain function are closely linked. Children who can concentrate better and regulate their emotions are often able to perform better at school and in social situations. The review suggests that blueberries could support these abilities by improving executive functions, such as planning, attention, problem-solving, and self-control.

Another possible mechanism involves the gut-brain connection. Research shows that gut health can influence mood and behaviour. Blueberry compounds may encourage the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which in turn could affect brain function and emotional health. However, this area is still being studied, and scientists say more research is needed to fully understand these relationships.

More Research Is Needed

Although current findings are encouraging, researchers caution that the evidence is not yet strong enough to recommend blueberries as a treatment for behavioural or neurodevelopmental disorders. Many studies have involved small groups of participants or have examined only short-term effects. Large, long-term clinical trials are still required to determine the most effective amounts and forms of blueberry consumption.

Scientists also point out that concentrated blueberry supplements should be used carefully, particularly in children, because safe dosage levels are not yet clearly established. Whole blueberries and minimally processed blueberry products remain the safest options for regular consumption.

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