If you are someone who often struggles with bloating, sluggishness, and poor sleep, you may need to take care of your gut health. Instead of following trendy diets and quick fixes, all you need to do is incorporate polyphenol-rich foods in your diet.

These antioxidant-rich plant compounds act as a superpower for your microbiome by repairing the gut lining and fuelling good bacteria. In a latest video, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares an easy solution to improve gut health. “There are 5 foods that are rich in polyphenols that can actually feed your gut bacteria, improving your gut health,” she says before listing out the five foods.

Nutritionist Recommends 5 Foods for Improved Gut Health

1. Black Seed

She first recommends having black seed or kalonji. According to her, the black seeds are rich in thymoquinone, a type of polyphenol that can actually be great for reducing inflammation and are highly anti-inflammatory. She advises making a powder of black seeds and having it with foods. “If it feels too bitter, then soak it and drink it as tea,” she recommends.

2. Dark Chocolate

According to the nutritionist, dark chocolate has flavonoids, which makes it a great source of prebiotic fibre for your gut. “It has a type of polyphenol that improves your brain health,” she says. To maximise the benefit, you should opt for chocolate bars with a high cocoa percentage and always watch out for added sugar.

3. Garlic

Garlic is a powerhouse of bioactive compounds and is renowned for having a high concentration of polyphenols. “Garlic is rich in quercetin, which is a compound that can reduce oxidative stress, preventing any heart issue or even high blood pressure,” the nutritionist explains.

4. Fresh Turmeric

She explains, "Fresh turmeric has curcumin, a type of polyphenol that can actually help you be really anti-inflammatory.” It is advised to consume fresh turmeric alongside healthy fats like coconut oil, ghee, or olive oil because it allows your body to absorb the polyphenols more efficiently.

5. Blueberries

The nutritionist's final pick is blueberries. These are among the most potent natural sources of dietary polyphenols, packing roughly 200-400 mg of total phenolics per half-cup serving. “And the last is going to be blueberries because these have anthocyanin, a type of polyphenol which is great to reduce inflammation and also really good for your brain health,” she explains.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.