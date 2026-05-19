Blueberries are often called a “superfood,” but beyond the hype, they do contain nutrients that may support different parts of the body. From brain health to digestion, these small berries are packed with antioxidants, fibre and plant compounds that researchers continue to study for their potential health benefits.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, explains what may happen if you eat blueberries every day for two weeks.

His message, posted on Instagram, is simple: small daily habits can support long-term health in meaningful ways.

1. Your Brain May Benefit

According to the gastroenterologist, blueberries are rich in compounds called anthocyanins. These natural plant pigments are linked to memory, focus and cognitive function.

As he explains, anthocyanins may help support brain health and protect cells from oxidative stress over time.

That is one reason blueberries are often connected to healthy ageing and better mental sharpness.

2. Your Gut May Feel Better

Blueberries also contain fibre and polyphenols, which help feed beneficial gut bacteria. A healthier gut microbiome is linked to better digestion, improved immunity and even better mood regulation.

Adding fibre-rich foods regularly may also help reduce digestive discomfort and support smoother digestion.

3. Blood Sugar Response May Improve

Even though blueberries taste sweet, they have a relatively low glycemic impact compared to many processed sugary snacks.

Dr Sethi points out that their polyphenols may help improve insulin sensitivity, which plays a role in how the body manages blood sugar.

That is why blueberries can work as a smarter sweet snack option for many people when eaten in moderation.

Fresh Or Frozen? Both Work

One practical tip from his post is that frozen blueberries are absolutely fine if fresh ones are not available.

According to Dr Sethi, frozen berries retain most of the same nutrients, making them an easy and accessible option year-round.

He suggests a serving size of around half to one cup daily for most people.

One Important Reminder

Before eating blueberries, the gastroenterologist recommends rinsing them properly using water with baking soda or vinegar to help reduce pesticide residue.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.