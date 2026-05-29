Spending hours sitting while binge-watching shows, endlessly scrolling through social media, or remaining inactive for long periods may do more than affect physical fitness. Neurologists now warn that "passive sitting" could also have long-term consequences for brain health and may increase the risk of dementia. According to Dr. Jaideep Bansal, Principal Director and HOD, Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, researchers are increasingly distinguishing passive sitting from "active sitting." While activities such as reading, solving puzzles, writing, or working on mentally engaging tasks stimulate the brain, passive activities involve prolonged sedentary behaviour with very little cognitive engagement. Experts say the concern is not simply about sitting itself, but about how prolonged inactivity affects circulation, metabolism, inflammation, and overall brain function over time.

What Is Passive Sitting?

Passive sitting refers to long hours spent in low-engagement activities such as watching television continuously, scrolling through reels, or sitting idle for extended periods. Unlike mentally stimulating activities, passive screen time provides limited cognitive challenge. This lack of engagement, combined with physical inactivity, may negatively affect brain health over time.

Also read: Dementia Takes 3.5 Years To Diagnose, Says Study; 9 Early Symptoms To Watch Out For

Why Experts Are Concerned

Doctors explain that prolonged inactivity can slow blood circulation and worsen blood vessel function. It may also impair glucose and fat metabolism, increasing the risk of obesity, diabetes, and vascular problems. Over time, these changes may contribute to small vessel disease, microvascular ischemia, and white matter damage in the brain - all of which have been linked to cognitive decline and vascular dementia.

Sedentary behaviour is also associated with higher levels of inflammation markers such as IL-6 and CRP, which may further impact brain function and aging.

The "TV Effect" And Dementia Risk

Several studies have found that heavy television viewing appears to have a stronger association with dementia risk compared to activities such as computer use. Experts believe this may be because television watching often involves uninterrupted sitting, low mental engagement, unhealthy snacking, disrupted sleep schedules, and reduced social interaction. In contrast, mentally active tasks such as reading, problem-solving, or learning new skills help stimulate memory, focus, and executive function, potentially supporting cognitive resilience.

Why Exercise Alone May Not Be Enough

Neurologists caution that even regular exercise may not completely offset the effects of prolonged passive sitting if most of the day remains sedentary. For example, someone who works out for an hour but spends the remaining 10 to 12 hours sitting with minimal movement may still face increased health risks linked to inactivity. This is why experts now encourage reducing total sedentary time in addition to maintaining regular exercise routines.

How Passive Sitting May Affect The Brain

Researchers believe prolonged inactivity may influence brain health through several biological pathways. Long sedentary hours may increase inflammation, worsen insulin resistance, and reduce neuroplasticity - the brain's ability to adapt and form new neural connections. Over time, this could lower "cognitive reserve," which refers to the brain's resilience against aging and neurodegenerative diseases. Poor circulation and reduced physical movement may also affect blood flow to the brain, potentially impacting long-term cognitive health.

How To Reduce The Risk

Experts recommend breaking long sitting periods every 30 to 60 minutes by standing, stretching, or walking briefly. Limiting excessive television binge-watching, staying socially active, reading, engaging in hobbies, and performing mentally stimulating activities may also support better brain health. Doctors further advise getting at least 150 minutes of physical activity every week, sleeping for seven to eight hours daily, and keeping blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol under control.

Also read: Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods To Cognitive Decline And Dementia Risk

While current evidence mainly shows an association rather than direct proof that passive sitting causes dementia, neurologists say reducing sedentary behaviour is a practical and modifiable step toward protecting brain health. Experts stress that brain health depends not only on exercise, but also on staying mentally engaged, socially connected, and physically active throughout the day.