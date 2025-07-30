Dementia Takes 3.5 Years To Diagnose, Says Study; 9 Early Symptoms To Watch Out For

A new study has revealed that dementia diagnoses take an average of 3.5 years after symptoms are first noticed. The study, published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, mentioned that the onset of dementia at a younger age and the presence of frontotemporal dementia were associated with a prolonged diagnostic period.

Individuals with early-onset dementia may take an average of 4.1 years for a diagnosis, with certain groups being more prone to experiencing even longer delays.

Importance of early diagnosis

Dementia is a growing public health concern, affecting over 57 million people globally. Timely diagnosis of dementia helps individuals access timely treatment, preventing the symptoms from getting worse.

"Timely diagnosis of dementia remains a major global challenge, shaped by a complex set of factors, and specific health care strategies are urgently needed to improve it," said lead author Dr. Vasiliki Orgeta, from the Division of Psychiatry at the University College London (UCL).

Early signs and symptoms of dementia

Understanding the signs and symptoms of dementia can help with timely diagnosis. For the unversed, dementia is a broad term used to describe a decline in cognitive function that affects a person's ability to remember, process information and speak, affecting the ability to engage in daily activities.

Dementia typically causes memory loss, thinking difficulties, and behavioural changes. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, followed by vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and frontotemporal dementia.

Signs and symptoms:

Dementia symptoms can vary due to the underlying cause. Early indicators can include issues with short-term memory and word finding.

1. Confusion

Forgetting dates, seasons, or the passage of time, as well as losing track of where they are, can be a sign of dementia.

2. Memory loss

Difficulty remembering recent events or new information is often one of the first symptoms.

3. Challenges with problem-solving

Individuals with dementia may face difficulty in planning, organising, or solving problems.

4. Language difficulties

Dementia can make it difficult to find the right words or follow conversations.

5. Changes in mood and personality

Dementia can cause increased feelings of confusion, suspicion, depression, fear, or anxiety. This condition can also trigger frequent mood changes.

6. Difficulty with familiar tasks

People with dementia may have trouble completing everyday activities, such as preparing meals or managing finances.

7. Visual and spatial difficulties

Challenges in judging distances or determining colour can lead to problems with driving.

8. Loss of initiative

A noticeable decrease in interest in previously enjoyed activities or social engagements is also a sign of dementia.

9. Repetition

Someone with dementia may repeat conversations and questions obsessively. They may also repeat daily tasks.

Recognising signs and symptoms of dementia early can significantly lead to timely intervention and improved quality of life.

