Struggling With Daytime Sleepiness? These Are The Common Reasons

Daytime sleepiness refers to a persistent feeling of drowsiness or a strong urge to sleep during waking hours, often interfering with daily activities. While occasional tiredness is normal, frequent daytime sleepiness can be problematic, as it affects concentration, memory, and overall productivity. It can be dangerous, especially when performing tasks that require alertness, like driving or operating machinery, increasing the risk of accidents. Daytime sleepiness often indicates underlying issues or health conditions. Read on as we list some of these more common reasons behind daytime sleepiness.

Common reasons behind daytime sleepiness

1. Lack of quality sleep

Lack of quality sleep is one of the most common causes of daytime sleepiness. This can result from an uncomfortable sleeping environment, an inconsistent sleep schedule, or lifestyle factors like stress and overwork. Quality sleep involves going through various sleep stages, including deep sleep and REM sleep, which are essential for physical and mental rejuvenation. When these stages are disrupted, the body doesn't get enough time to recover, leading to feelings of fatigue and drowsiness during the day.

2. Sleep disorders

Sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, and restless leg syndrome significantly contribute to daytime sleepiness. For instance, sleep apnea causes breathing interruptions during sleep, resulting in frequent awakenings and preventing restorative sleep. Insomnia involves difficulty falling or staying asleep, leading to insufficient sleep. Restless leg syndrome causes uncomfortable sensations in the legs, which can disturb sleep. These conditions cause fragmented sleep patterns, leaving the individual feeling tired and drowsy during the day.

3. Medications

Certain medications can cause daytime sleepiness as a side effect. This includes medications such as antihistamines, antidepressants, antipsychotics, and sedatives. These drugs can depress the central nervous system or interfere with the body's natural sleep cycle, making it difficult to stay awake and alert. If you experience daytime sleepiness while taking medication, it is important to consult a healthcare provider to adjust the dosage or explore alternative treatments.

4. Depression and anxiety

Mental health conditions like depression and anxiety can lead to disrupted sleep patterns and contribute to daytime sleepiness. Depression often involves symptoms such as fatigue, insomnia, or excessive sleeping (hypersomnia), which can all lead to feeling excessively sleepy during the day. Anxiety can cause difficulties in falling or staying asleep due to racing thoughts or nighttime panic attacks. Poor sleep quality from these conditions often results in a feeling of constant tiredness.

5. Nutritional deficiencies

Certain nutritional deficiencies, like a lack of iron, vitamin D, or B vitamins, can cause fatigue and daytime sleepiness. Iron deficiency, for example, leads to anaemia, a condition where the body lacks enough red blood cells to carry oxygen, resulting in persistent tiredness. Vitamin D and B vitamins are crucial for energy metabolism, and deficiencies can slow down cellular processes, making you feel sluggish and drowsy during the day.

6. Dehydration

Dehydration can lead to reduced blood flow to the brain and muscles, causing fatigue and daytime sleepiness. When the body lacks adequate fluids, it cannot function optimally, leading to a drop in energy levels and alertness. Dehydration can also cause headaches, dizziness, and confusion, all of which can contribute to feelings of tiredness.

Addressing these underlying causes through lifestyle changes, medical treatment, or therapy can help improve daytime alertness and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.