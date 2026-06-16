The demand for weight loss drugs is increasing globally as people look for ways to shed unwanted weight quickly. Two such weight loss drugs that gained mass popularity are Ozempic and Mounjaro, even though they were formulated to control the blood sugar of people who have diabetes. But it has been turned into a quick weight-loss path that is used as part of obesity treatment. According to the research published in the Psychosocial Aspects of Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity, both Ozempic and Mounjaro are considered to act as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors that are administered via injections. But now new oral GLP-1 drugs that promise easier and injection-free ways are here to make it even easier to achieve weight loss.

The shift from injections to pills is an easy method to help control blood sugar and obesity simultaneously. This has become essential, as 28.6% of people in India deal with generalised obesity and 39.5% have abdominal obesity, according to The Lancet Journal. Another factor is that 11.4% of adults in India have diabetes, and 15.3% have prediabetes, which further increases the national disease burden of diabetes. Oral GLP1 drugs are an accessible method to address this growing disease burden.

3 New Drugs Likely To Enter Weight Loss Market

1. AstraZeneca's Elecoglipron (Oral GLP-1 Pill)

The oral GLP-1 pill by AstraZeneca, named Elecoglipron, has shown a success rate of 11.8% for weight loss. The drug is currently in Phase 2 trials with extensive Phase III programmes planned, including outcome trials.

Nearly 89% of participants lost less than 5% body weight, as the pill worked by activating GLP-1 receptors that are responsible for appetite control. The pill also showed additional health benefits of the following:

Reducing blood pressure

Lowering inflammation markers

This oral GLP-1 drug could become a daily pill alternative to injectables that need to be safely administered at the ideal site for internal impact.

Also Read: AstraZeneca's Oral GLP-1 Drug Elecoglipron Drives Up To 11.8% Weight Loss In Trial

2. Novo Nordisk's Zenagamtide (Dual-Action Drug)

The pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is conducting trials on a dual-action drug known as 'Zemagamtide'. The drug showed up to 14.6% weight loss in trials. It is in a phase 3 trial and uses the GLP-1 receptor mechanism and amylin hormone effect, which works in weight reduction and improved glycaemic control.

Additionally, it can also reduce HbA1c significantly (blood sugar control), as the drug acts on two aspects.

The stronger metabolic impact of the drug makes it a must-watch weight loss alternative for diabetes and obesity.

Also Read: Novo Nordisk's Investigational Zenagamtide Shows 14.6% Weight Loss In Adults With Type-2 Diabetes

3. Eli Lilly's Orforglipron (Foundayo)

The Federal Drug and Food Administration has approved the use of Eli Lilly's orforglipron(Foundayo) drug for weight loss. This drug can be taken without food or water at any time of the day for reducing weight, as its efficacy has been tested for the effective weight loss drug semaglutide.

It delivered 73.6% more weight loss in trials, which makes it the most convenient GLP-1 pill candidate.

Also Read: Eli Lilly's New Oral GLP-1 Orforglipron Beats Semaglutide In Diabetes Trials; FDA Filing Near

Why Oral Weight Loss Drugs Could Be Game-Changers

Oral weight loss drugs could become game-changers as more and more people could comply with the treatment duration.

No injection usage makes it have improved patient compliance when it comes to weight loss treatment.

Easier storage and accessibility are advantages, as injectables need to be kept at a certain temperature and storage conditions to avoid contamination.

Potential mass adoption in India and globally is possible by oral GLP-1 drug innovation.

It could expand treatment beyond urban users and make it benefit those who struggle with access to medically necessary weight loss drugs.

Are These Drugs Better Than Ozempic and Mounjaro?

These drugs vary in terms of their efficacy and affect people in varying degrees, as your body's ability to process the medication and react to it differs.

The main advantage is the oral pill form that can be easily eaten as part of the weight loss treatment.

But it is important to know that oral GLP-1 drugs are still under trial or under regulatory stages, whose long-term safety is yet to be confirmed.

Risks And Side Effects To Watch Out For

The risks associated with the usage of oral GLP-1 drugs have common side effects, such as the following:

Nausea

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

The risk of dehydration and gastrointestinal discomfort is possible, and there is a need for medical supervision.

What This Means For The Future Of Weight Loss

The future of weight loss drugs could shift from lifestyle-only to medical obesity treatment options. The possibility for more personalised therapies can become the norm with oral GLP-1 drug innovation. The competition between pharmaceutical companies is driving innovation, and the Indian market is likely the next growth hub.

Ozempic and Mounjaro opened the market, and new oral weight loss drugs may make obesity care more accessible. This is just the beginning of next-gen metabolic medicine for weight loss drugs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.