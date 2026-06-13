Weight loss drugs are gaining immense attention and the race to develop effective weight-loss medicines is becoming increasingly competitive. AstraZeneca has now entered the spotlight with encouraging results from its experimental oral drug, elecoglipron. The once-daily pill has shown significant weight-loss benefits in a recent clinical trial, offering hope to people living with obesity or overweight conditions who may prefer a tablet over injections. The findings were published in The Lancet.

GLP-1 medicines have changed obesity treatment in recent years, with injectable drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro gaining attention. However, injections are not suitable for everyone. An effective oral alternative could make treatment more accessible and convenient for a lot of people. Elecoglipron is designed to activate GLP-1 receptors, helping reduce appetite, control food intake, and support weight loss while being taken as a simple daily tablet.

Promising Results from the VISTA Trial

The positive results come from the Phase 2 VISTA clinical trial, which evaluated elecoglipron in adults with obesity or overweight who also had at least one weight-related health condition. The study involved 310 participants across several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Taiwan. Participants received either elecoglipron or a placebo for 36 weeks while also receiving guidance on diet and exercise.

Researchers found that the drug produced clear, dose-dependent weight loss. At 26 weeks, participants taking the highest dose of elecoglipron achieved an average weight loss of 10.5%, compared with just 0.6% among those receiving a placebo. The results got even better by week 36, when patients in the highest-dose group recorded an average body-weight reduction of 11.8%. In contrast, the placebo group experienced only a 0.3% reduction.

More Participants Achieved Meaningful Weight Loss

One of the key goals in obesity treatment is helping patients achieve clinically meaningful weight loss. The trial showed that elecoglipron was successful in this area as well.

Nearly 89% of participants receiving the highest dose lost at least 5% of their body weight, compared with only around 16% of participants in the placebo group. By the end of the study, many participants had lost more than 10% of their starting weight, and a substantial number achieved weight reductions of 15% or more. These results suggest that elecoglipron may provide benefits comparable to some of the leading obesity medicines that are currently available.

Researchers also noted that weight loss still continued at the end of the 36-week treatment period. This indicates that participants may have achieved higher reductions if the study had continued for a longer duration.

Melanie Davies, Professor of Diabetes Medicine at University of Leicester, Honorary Consultant Diabetologist at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and Principal Investigator for VISTA said, "Despite huge progress in the field of obesity management, significant opportunity remains to deliver broader, sustainable and more meaningful health benefits for the billions of people living with obesity or weight-related complications.The VISTA results show that people receiving once-daily oral elecoglipron achieved significant weight loss as well as lower blood pressure and systemic inflammation, demonstrating its potential to treat both obesity and its related complications."

Additional Health Benefits

Beyond weight loss, elecoglipron appeared to improve several health markers linked to obesity and cardiovascular risk. Participants experienced reductions in body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, systolic blood pressure, and certain inflammation-related markers. These improvements became more noticeable as the dosage increased.

These changes are important because obesity is often linked to conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, sleep apnoea, and metabolic disorders. While the trial was not designed to measure long-term health outcomes, the improvements suggest that the drug could offer other health benefits beyond weight management alone.

The most commonly reported side effects included nausea, constipation, diarrhoea, vomiting, and headaches. These side effects were mostly gastrointestinal in nature and are commonly seen with drugs in this class.

The strong Phase 2 results have encouraged AstraZeneca to proceed with elecoglipron into Phase 3 clinical development.

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