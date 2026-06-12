As incidents of heart disease rise worldwide, it is crucial to prioritize heart health. This alarming trend can be attributed to a combination of lifestyle, dietary, and environmental factors. While smoking, stress and levels of physical activity strongly influence heart health, your diet also plays a vital role.

Food is one of life's simplest and most accessible joys. A good meal can instantly lift your mood and satisfy your taste buds. However, the same food choices, when consumed repeatedly, can either protect your hearts or gradually harm them.

What should you eat for a healthy heart?

Before discussing what you should eat, it is important to understand what you should avoid. Processed foods, packaged snacks, foods high in salt and sugar, sugary beverages, and fast foods such as pizza, burgers, and creamy pasta should be consumed sparingly.

Deep-fried foods, including poori, pakoras, samosas, and chole bhature, are best reserved for occasional indulgence rather than regular consumption.

In the Indian context, one particularly unhealthy habit is frequent tea breaks accompanied by namkeen, biscuits, or fried snacks. This socially accepted routine often adds a significant amount of hidden salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats to our daily diet.

Components of a heart-healthy diet

A heart-friendly diet should focus on fresh, natural foods. Lean meats, fish, nuts, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains.

Healthy Indian grains include millets such as jowar, bajra, and ragi, along with whole wheat, oats, brown rice, and barley. On the other hand, refined grains such as maida-based products, white bread, bakery items, and heavily processed cereals offer little nutritional value and can contribute to weight gain and metabolic disorders.

Among nuts, almonds and walnuts are excellent choices. Peanuts, particularly when salted or consumed in large quantities, should be eaten in moderation due to their high calorie content.

The challenge with healthy eating is that its benefits are not immediate. Unlike unhealthy foods, which provide instant gratification, a healthy lifestyle does not produce visible results overnight. Yet the rewards quietly accumulate over years-lower cholesterol levels, healthier arteries, better blood pressure control, reduced inflammation, and a lower risk of heart attack and stroke.

The key is to stop thinking of healthy eating as a temporary diet and start embracing it as a lifelong lifestyle.

A healthy heart is vital for our overall health, and adopting a balanced diet is one of the most effective ways to protect and promote heart health.

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