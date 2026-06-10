Two students from Mar Baselios School in Koliyadi near Sultan Bathery in Kerala's Wayanad district have tested positive for Shigella infection after hundreds of children reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, health officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 337 students with similar symptoms are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in and around Sultan Bathery. The outbreak was first reported on Thursday when several students of the school developed vomiting, diarrhoea and related gastrointestinal symptoms.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique, who is also the minister in charge of Wayanad district, said the situation was under control and that authorities had launched extensive containment measures.

According to the minister, officials have identified 12 educational institutions linked to relatives of affected students. Eleven of these institutions are located in Wayanad, while one is outside the district. Health authorities have begun investigations and surveillance at all the institutions.

Classes at Mar Baselios School have been suspended as a precautionary measure. The remaining institutions are under close monitoring by the health department.

A special chlorination drive covering wells and other water sources will be carried out on Wednesday by local bodies and the health department. Public awareness campaigns, including announcements and pamphlet distribution, have also been launched.

Officials said tribal settlements in the district are being closely monitored as part of the preventive measures.

Shigella is a highly contagious bacterial infection that spreads through contaminated food or water and can cause diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Health authorities have advised people to maintain hygiene and follow official health guidelines.

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