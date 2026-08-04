Normal delivery, also known as vaginal birth, is the most common mode of delivering a baby worldwide. It typically involves fewer medical interventions compared to cesarean sections. Most expectant mothers prefer a vaginal delivery over a cesarean section (C-section) primarily due to a faster physical recovery time, lower risks of major surgical complications, and immediate, easier bonding and breastfeeding with the newborn.

While a C-section is a life-saving medical procedure when complications arise, it remains a major abdominal surgery that requires a longer hospital stay.

Birth outcomes can be unpredictable, however, certain evidence-based practices can optimise your body for a vaginal delivery. Recently, Dr. Yuvraj Singh Jadeja, a renowned gynaecologist and IVF specialist, shared 5 tips for vaginal birth in an Instagram video.

"Advice we give to our patients for vaginal birth," he mentioned in the video.

5 tips for vaginal delivery

1. Eat dates from week 34

Dr. Yuvi recommends eating 6-8 daily from the 34th week of pregnancy for vaginal delivery. Eating dates in the final weeks of pregnancy helps prepare your cervix for birth. Dates contain compounds that mimic oxytocin, helping soften, thin, and dilate the cervix naturally. The natural sugars and nutrients provide sustained physical energy for the stamina needed during contractions.

2. Raspberry leaf tea

Raspberry leaf tea is a traditional uterine tonic used to prime the pelvic muscles for childbirth. It contains an alkaloid called fragrine, which helps tone and strengthen the uterine wall muscles. A stronger, well-toned uterus contracts more effectively, which can make the pushing stage more efficient. Additionally, it aids in postpartum recovery. " Drink raspberry leaf tea 2 times a day from 34 weeks," Dr. Yuvi recommends.

3. Have a labour session with your gynaecological physiotherapist

Scheduling a session with a gynaecological physiotherapist can provide you with personalised guidance on how to prepare for labour. Exercises like squats and lunges widen the pelvic outlet, encouraging the baby to drop into the optimal head-down position. Stretching exercises open up the hips and inner thighs, increasing your flexibility for various birthing positions. Dr. Yuvi recommends exercises like squats, butterflies, crab walks and lunges.

4. A labour planning session

A birth plan is a roadmap that aligns your expectations with your doctor's medical practices. This session can cover various aspects of the labour process or any specific interventions you may want or wish to avoid. Being informed and having a plan can help you feel more empowered and reduce anxiety as you approach the delivery date.

5. Discuss pain management during labour

Pain management is a critical aspect of labour that should be discussed in advance. You'll want to explore different options available for pain relief, whether it's medication, epidurals, or natural methods. Understanding your options will help you make informed decisions during labour.

"Most importantly, avoid discussions with negative experiences," Dr. Yuvi concludes.

Remember, while these tips may help encourage a normal delivery, every pregnancy is unique, and it's important to prioritise the health and safety of both the mother and baby.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.