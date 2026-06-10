Eli Lilly and Company's Foundayo (orforglipron), a once-daily, small-molecule oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, has shown 57.1% greater relative reduction in A1C and 73.6% greater relative weight loss compared to oral semaglutide 14 mg. Lily has recently revealed the results from three Phase 3 trials in the ACHIEVE program evaluating orforglipron in adults with type 2 diabetes. The study found that orforglipron outperformed oral semaglutide by providing better blood glucose control and weight loss. The findings were presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions.

"ACHIEVE-3 provides the first head-to-head data on oral GLP-1s in type 2 diabetes, with orforglipron showing greater A1C and weight reductions than oral semaglutide, which was tested at approved diabetes doses. These results support a potential shift toward using oral GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies like orforglipron earlier as a foundation of type 2 diabetes care," said Dr. Julio Rosenstock, clinical professor of medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Centre and ACHIEVE-3 lead investigator.

In ACHIEVE-3, Foundayo 9 mg and 17.2 mg outperformed oral semaglutide 7 mg and 14 mg in the first and only head-to-head Phase 3 trial of two oral GLP-1 receptor agonists for type 2 diabetes. Foundayo lowered A1C levels by an average of 1.9% with 9 mg and 2.2% with 17.2 mg. In comparison, oral semaglutide reduced A1C by 1.1% with 7 mg and 1.4% with 14 mg. Foundayo showed a 57.1% greater reduction in A1C.

More patients taking the 17.2 mg dose of Foundayo reached a normal A1C level (below 5.7%), with 37.1% achieving this compared to only 12.5% of those taking oral semaglutide. Foundayo also helped patients lose more weight. Those taking 9 mg lost an average of 14.6 lbs (6.7%), while those on 17.2 mg lost 19.7 lbs (9.2%). In contrast, patients taking oral semaglutide lost an average of 7.9 lbs (3.7%) with 7 mg and 11.0 lbs (5.3%) with 14 mg. This means that the highest dose of Foundayo resulted in a 73.6% greater weight loss compared to oral semaglutide.

Major findings of the study include:

Better blood sugar control

Foundayo was incredibly effective at lowering A1C, which is a metric doctors use to measure average blood sugar levels over a 2 to 3-month period. It brought more than a third of patients back down into a completely normal, non-diabetic blood sugar range.

More weight loss

In a head-to-head match against Novo Nordisk's oral diabetes pill (oral semaglutide), patients taking the highest dose of Foundayo lost 73.6% more weight on average-losing nearly 20 pounds over a year.

No food or water restrictions

Unlike existing diabetes pills that require strict timing, Foundayo can be taken any time of day, with or without food and water.

Heart health perks

Beyond weight and blood sugar, patients in the trials saw healthy drops in their blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels.

About Foundayo (orforglipron)

Orforglipron, brand name Foundayo, developed by Eli Lilly, is a prescription once-daily oral weight-loss pill. It belongs to the class of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. It is FDA-approved for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or those who are overweight and have at least one weight-related medical condition like high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

A non-peptide pill

Most popular GLP-1 medications like Ozempic or Wegovy are peptide-based, meaning they are easily broken down by stomach acid and traditionally require weekly injections. Orforglipron is a small-molecule non-peptide; it is easily absorbed through the gut as a pill.

No food or water restrictions

Unlike earlier oral GLP-1 alternatives, which require strict fasting, orforglipron can be taken at any time of day, with or without food or water.

Orforglipron was discovered by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and licensed by Lilly in 2018. In addition to chronic weight management, orforglipron is being studied as a potential treatment for type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoarthritis knee pain, hypertension, peripheral artery disease and stress urinary incontinence.

What are the side effects of Foundayo?

According to Lilly, Foundayo may lead to serious side effects, including:

Inflammation of the pancreas

Severe stomach problems

Dehydration leading to kidney problems

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)

Serious allergic reactions

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes

Gallbladder problems

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anaesthesia or deep sleepiness

Common side effects include nausea, constipation, diarrhoea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach (abdominal) pain, headache, swollen belly, feeling tired, belching, heartburn, gas, and hair loss. However, these are not all the possible side effects of Foundayo and may resolve with time.

Orforglipron mimics the natural gut hormone glucagon-like peptide-1. It helps suppress appetite, slows digestion and manages blood sugar levels.

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