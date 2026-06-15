The kidneys play a crucial role in maintaining overall health by filtering waste and excess fluids from the blood. They also regulate electrolyte levels, manage blood pressure and produce hormones that are essential for red blood cell production and bone health. Despite their importance, kidney diseases are quite prevalent across the globe. Kidney diseases affect their ability to filter blood. If left uncontrolled, kidney diseases can gradually progress to chronic kidney disease (CKD) and ultimately result in kidney failure if not detected early.

Kidney diseases can be particularly harmful because they often progress silently, meaning symptoms may not appear until the disease has advanced significantly. The symptoms of kidney disease, such as fatigue, swelling, and changes in urine output, can easily be mistaken for other health issues, making early diagnosis challenging.

"Kidneys can lose a significant amount of their function without causing any noticeable symptoms. In fact, chronic kidney disease is often called a silent disease because patients may feel completely well until kidney function has declined substantially. This is why many individuals discover kidney problems only during routine health check-ups or blood and urine tests," says Dr. Dilip Bhalla, Principal Director, Nephrology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

Why is the silent decline harmful?

The silent decline of kidney function can be harmful because the kidneys perform many vital roles. "They remove waste products, regulate blood pressure, maintain fluid balance, and support healthy bones and blood production. When kidney function gradually decreases, toxins and excess fluid can accumulate in the body. Untreated kidney disease can lead to complications such as high blood pressure, anaemia, heart disease, weakened bones, and eventually kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplantation," adds Dr. Bhalla.

Early-stage kidney disease is often easier to manage, and progression can frequently be slowed with timely treatment.

How to keep track of kidney health

"Regular health screenings are essential, especially for those with diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, a family history of kidney disease, or age above 60 years. Simple tests such as serum creatinine with estimated GFR and a urine test for protein can provide valuable information about kidney function," advises. Dr. Bhalla,

Dr. Bhalla also states that one should consult a doctor if there's any swelling of the feet, persistent fatigue, changes in urination, blood in urine, uncontrolled blood pressure, or if they belong to a high-risk group.

To keep kidneys healthy, it's important to adopt a lifestyle that supports overall kidney function:

1. Drinking enough water helps the kidneys filter waste from the blood more effectively.

2. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats can help protect kidney health.

3. High blood pressure and diabetes are two leading causes of kidney disease. Regular check-ups and managing these conditions through lifestyle changes and medication can reduce the risk.

4. Physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight and improve blood pressure, which benefits kidney health.

5. Avoid over-the-counter painkillers as frequent use of non-prescription medications like NSAIDs can harm the kidneys over time.

6. Both smoking and alcohol consumption can lead to kidney damage and increase the risk of kidney disease.

"Protecting kidney health starts with awareness, regular screening, and early medical attention," concludes Dr. Bhalla.

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