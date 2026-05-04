Are Your Kidneys At Risk? 7 Early Signs To Watch Out For

Your kidneys work quietly in the background, filtering waste, balancing fluids, and keeping your body in check. But when they start to struggle, the warning signs can be subtle and easy to miss. Recognising early symptoms of kidney disease can help you seek timely care and prevent complications. According to a study in journal Kidney International Reports, chronic kidney disease is a serious, often asymptomatic condition affecting 10-16% of adults worldwide, characterised by persistent kidney damage. Key risk factors include diabetes, hypertension, family history, and age. Early screening via blood (eGFR) and urine tests is crucial for prevention and slowing progression.

1. Changes In Urination

One of the earliest signs is a noticeable change in your urination pattern. As per a study in journal Pediatric Nephrology, changes in urination including increased nocturia, foamy urine (proteinuria), blood in urine (hematuria), and altered volume (oliguria/polyuria) are significant indicators of kidney damage or early chronic kidney disease (CKD). These changes signal glomerular damage, potential infection, or reduced filtration capacity, which can lead to progressive renal failure. You may experience:

Increased or decreased frequency

Foamy or bubbly urine

Dark or blood-tinged urine

These changes may indicate problems with kidney filtration.

Also read: Kidney Disease In India: Doctor Explains Why Self-Medication Is A Major Kidney Health Risk

2. Persistent Fatigue

Healthy kidneys help produce a hormone that supports red blood cell production. When kidney function declines, it can lead to anaemia. This may leave you feeling constantly tired, weak, or low on energy. As per a study in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, persistent fatigue is a highly common (affecting 70% of chronic kidney disease patients) and debilitating symptom caused by anemia, toxin buildup, electrolyte imbalances, and metabolic changes. It often persists despite sleep, presenting severe exhaustion, muscle weakness, and brain fog. Management includes anemia treatment, tailored exercise, and lifestyle adjustments.

3. Swelling In The Body

Kidneys help remove excess fluid. When they are not working properly, fluid can build up, causing swelling in:

Feet and ankles

Hands

Face, especially around the eyes

4. Skin Issues And Itching

A buildup of waste products in the blood can lead to dry, itchy skin. This is often overlooked but can be a sign of underlying kidney problems.

5. Shortness Of Breath

Fluid buildup in the lungs or anaemia linked to kidney issues can make breathing difficult. If you notice breathlessness without obvious cause, it is worth getting checked.

6. Loss Of Appetite And Nausea

Toxin accumulation in the body can affect digestion, leading to:

Reduced appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Unexplained weight loss

7. Trouble Concentrating

When waste builds up in the bloodstream, it can affect brain function. You may feel:

Foggy or confused

Less alert

Difficulty concentrating

Why These Signs Matter

Kidney problems often develop gradually. By the time symptoms become severe, significant damage may already have occurred. Early detection can slow or even prevent progression to serious conditions like chronic kidney disease.

Also read: India's Chronic Kidney Disease Burden Soars To 138 Million, Second Highest Worldwide

Who Is At Higher Risk?

You may be at increased risk if you:

Have diabetes or high blood pressure

Are overweight

Have a family history of kidney disease

Use certain medications frequently

When To See A Doctor

If you notice one or more of these symptoms persistently, it is important to consult a healthcare professional. Simple tests, such as blood and urine analysis, can help assess kidney function. Your kidneys may be small, but they play a big role in your overall health. Listening to early warning signs and taking timely action can protect your kidney function and prevent long-term complications. Sometimes, subtle changes are your body's way of asking for attention.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.