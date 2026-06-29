Harry Styles briefly collapsed on stage while performing at Wembley Stadium on June 26, 2026. Sources suggest that he choked while drinking water and suffered a fall onstage, reportedly due to a heatwave that is currently underway in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe. A fan-made video of the show showed him struggling to breathe, but after a quick recovery, he continued his performance. Currently, the temperature in the UK is about 37 degrees Celsius, which has led people to assume that he collapsed due to heatwave-related illness. But reports confirm that he suffered from a choking emergency rather than heat exhaustion. Here's how that could be confusing for a lot of people.

A medical emergency, such as choking on water on stage or fainting due to extreme heat or heat exhaustion, can amplify breathing distress if not resolved quickly. Heat exhaustion can quickly turn into other long-term health issues and requires hospitalisation in severe cases. Possible difficulty breathing as the water has entered the wrong pipe in your throat can prove dangerous, as if the quantity of water is too much, then possible to experience asphyxiation. This is especially dangerous if this happens during a heatwave, as the body is already undergoing extreme water loss, and live performances are physically more taxing than usual.

Heatwave Anxiety: Can It Mimic A Choking Emergency?

The heatwave caused a rise in panic among panickers as Harry Styles fell and coughed after recovering. This aspect was especially concerning, as, according to the research published in the Environment International journal, signals that heatwave anxiety is commonly experienced by people during a heatwave, as extreme temperatures cause water loss, which makes the mind lose focus and experience heightened sensory overload. The effects of heatwave anxiety and a choking emergency can mimic each other, as both can trigger physiological coughing and struggling to catch your breath.

Why Extreme Heat Can Trigger Anxiety-Like Symptoms

Extreme heat can trigger anxiety-like symptoms as the constant rise in temperatures makes people struggle to regulate their internal temperature. The constant exposure to heat can make the heart beat faster as you are profusely sweating to make up for the water loss. This is coupled with rapid breathing as your body is struggling to maintain its state in the extreme heat. These symptoms can lead people to believe that they are experiencing a panic attack, but they are actually experiencing heat-induced anxiety, which is causing physiological symptoms.

Classic tell-tale signs of heat anxiety can be the following:

Feeling of choking

Tight chest

Breathlessness

Can Anxiety Really Feel Like Choking?

Yes, as research published in the Frontiers in Psychology journal pinpoints, anxiety can mimic the symptoms of choking. The body is in a panic state as it is actively struggling to breathe, with possible signs such as

Throat tightness

Air hunger

Inability to breathe fully

The constant interaction of heat on the body and mind sends the body under stress, which causes the stress hormone to rise. This triggers panic-like symptoms, which make breathing difficult. This chain reaction can cause anyone to collapse as the body needs to regroup and rewire the brain as it struggles to receive the oxygen it needs.

Heatwave Symptoms That Can Be Mistaken For Another Emergency

If you are currently living in a city where a heatwave alert has been issued, then you need to be aware of the symptoms it can induce. It is crucial to pay attention to the signs that your body is exhibiting as it struggles to catch its breath in extreme temperatures. Heat exhaustion signs vary as per the temperature and environmental factors, as well as the current hydration status of the body. Here are the signs that you need to notice and take timely action:

Dizziness

Sweating

Nausea

Weakness

Heatwave anxiety can turn into a dangerous heatstroke, which needs timely medical treatment. Here are the danger signs that you need to be aware of:

Confusion

Rapid breathing

High body temperature

These symptoms can feel similar to choking or suffocation, which can induce further panic among those who experience it as well as those who notice it happening in others.

Also Read: Heatwave Alert Issued In Many Indian States: Doctor Explains Safety Tips, Do's And Don'ts

Anxiety vs Choking: How To Tell The Difference

To differentiate between heatwave anxiety and choking, here is the basis and the corresponding effect on the body:

Airway blockage: In heatwave anxiety, there is no airway blockage, but if you are actually choking due to a liquid or solid being ingested, then airway blockage can happen.

Speaking Capability: The person who is experiencing heatwave anxiety can speak, but if you are choking, then speaking is impossible.

Panic feeling: Heatwave anxiety and actual choking both initiate a panic state.

Sudden coughing: Rare in heatwave anxiety but common in actual choking as the oesophagus is trying to expel the blockage and restore airflow.

Why Heatwaves Make Panic Attacks Worse

Research published in the Journal of Climate Change and Health mentions that heatwaves can make panic attacks worse as dehydration happens. This makes the body uncomfortable and triggers the fight-or-flight response as well. Crowded environments like concerts can intensify these symptoms, which can make you panic even further.

When To Seek Emergency Help

If you are undergoing a medical emergency in a heatwave, then you need to make sure that if your body is experiencing these signs, you seek medical help:

Inability to breathe

Unconsciousness

Seizures

Persistent confusion

Note: It is best to seek medical advice if you feel that something is off, as a heatwave is underway.

Simple Ways To Prevent Heat-Induced Anxiety

To prevent heat-induced anxiety, you need to make sure that your body is able to handle the heat. Here is how you can do so:

Stay hydrated

Avoid peak heat hours

Take cooling breaks

Practise slow breathing

The incident with Harry Styles is a wake-up call to make sure that a heatwave is taken seriously. Especially when you are trying to hydrate, as accidental choking is possible, which can turn into a medical emergency.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.