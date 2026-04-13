"Most Indian Women Are Unknowingly Protein Deficient," Cardiologist Lists Food Sources To Meet Daily Requirements

Protein, also known as the building block of the human body, plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health. It helps in the formation of muscles, enzymes, and hormones, and supports immune function. Additionally, protein aids in tissue repair, promotes healthy skin, hair, and nails, and can help with weight management by increasing satiety and reducing cravings. Despite its importance, many women do not consume adequate amounts of protein. Factors such as busy lifestyles, dietary preferences, and misconceptions about protein needs can lead to insufficient intake.

"In the Indian scenario, most women are unknowingly protein deficient. Many feel that eating dal once a day is enough. However, protein is required in all three meals," says Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, in an Instagram video.

How much protein should you be consuming?

"For most women nearing 40, the ideal intake is about 1-1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. It usually comes to 60-75 grams daily, which means aiming for 20-25 grams of protein per meal," Dr. Chopra explains in an Instagram video.

Should women consider protein supplements?

Protein supplements can be necessary for some women, particularly those with dietary restrictions, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or those who have higher protein requirements due to their activity levels. "Protein supplements are not only for people who exercise, but they are for everyone who is not able to meet their daily requirement through food," Dr. Chopra said.

However, most women can meet their protein needs through a balanced diet rich in diverse food sources. If supplementation is considered, it's best to consult with a doctor to determine the most appropriate type and dosage.

Food sources of protein for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians

Dr. Chopra further mentioned the best protein sources for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians:

For non-vegetarians: "Eggs, fish, chicken and meat. Fish is excellent because it provides omega-3s as well," Dr. Chopra mentioned. These sources are typically complete proteins, meaning they contain all the essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own.

"Eggs, fish, chicken and meat. Fish is excellent because it provides omega-3s as well," Dr. Chopra mentioned. These sources are typically complete proteins, meaning they contain all the essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. For vegetarians: "They need more planning, dals, paneer, curd, Greek yoghurt, tofu, tempeh, legumes, nuts and seeds are some good sources," he added. It's important for vegetarians to combine different protein sources to ensure they obtain all necessary amino acids.

"Realistically, many women fall short. In such cases, a good quality protein supplement is absolutely fine even if you don't exercise," mentioned Dr. Chopra.

Importance of protein for women

1. Muscle health

Protein is vital for building and maintaining muscle mass. This is important for women, particularly as they age, to prevent muscle loss and maintain strength.

2. Bone health

Adequate protein intake supports bone health by improving bone density and reducing the risk of osteoporosis, which women are more prone to as they age, especially after menopause.

3. Hormonal balance

Protein is involved in the production of hormones, including those that regulate menstruation and reproductive health. A balanced protein intake can help maintain hormonal equilibrium.

4. Weight management

Protein can aid in weight management by increasing feelings of fullness and reducing overall calorie intake, making it beneficial for women looking to maintain a healthy weight.

5. Energy levels

Protein provides sustained energy, helping to stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent energy dips.

6. Recovery and repair

After exercise or injury, protein is crucial for recovery and tissue repair, helping women to bounce back more quickly and effectively from physical activities.

7. Skin, hair, and nails

Protein is essential for the health of skin, hair, and nails. Good protein intake can improve the appearance and strength of these tissues.

For women, it's important to focus on a varied diet that includes high-quality protein sources, such as lean meats, fish, dairy, legumes, nuts, and whole grains, to ensure they meet their protein needs effectively.

"Protein is not for muscles alone. It's for immunity repair and healthy ageing. Protein is not optional," Dr. Chopra concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.