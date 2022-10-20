World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Understanding The Common Symptoms Of Osteoporosis

World Osteoporosis Day is observed on October 20 every year

Osteoporosis is a condition in which your bones become weak, thin and brittle. An individual with osteoporosis is at a higher risk of fractures due to low bone density. Lack of exercise, inadequate diet, and having a nutritional deficiency are some of the common causes of osteoporosis. It has been observed that women are more prone to getting this disease than men. However, old age, body weight, and family history also play an important role.

To understand and prevent osteoporosis, it is best if it can be diagnosed in its early stages, but sometimes it can be difficult to do so, as osteoporosis does not show any specific signs. However, there are some common symptoms that one should pay attention to. On World Osteoporosis Day 2022, let's take a look at some common symptoms of this bone-related condition.

World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Early signs and symptoms of osteoporosis

1. Stooped Posture: Developing weak bones has an impact on the overall posture of the individual. Standing and sitting straight becomes uncomfortable and painful.

2. Compression fractures in the back: Osteoporosis is the most common cause of this type of fracture. A compression fracture is a type of broken bone that can cause the vertebrae to collapse, making them shorter.

3. Common stresses: Another sign is experiencing pain while doing simple activities such as bending, lifting and coughing. Osteoporosis pain usually affects bones of the hip, vertebrae in the spine and wrist. Hence, pain in these areas should not be ignore and should be considered as an early symptom.

4. Fractures heal slowly: Most compression fractures heal within 8 to 10 weeks with adequate rest and medication. If the individual takes longer to heal, especially with hip fractures, then osteoporosis could be the reason behind the slow healing process.

Osteoporosis is a prevalent medical condition in India. According to a past study done by the National Library of Medicine, 46 million women in India have been diagnosed with osteoporosis. This demands an urgent need for awareness and prevention against the disease. Some effective measures that can help prevent osteoporosis and its complications are:

Proper nutrition: Osteoporosis is related to a lack of calcium in the bones. Taking a calcium, vitamin D, and protein-rich diet minimizes bone loss and maintains overall health.

Lifestyle changes: Leaving unhealthy habits such as bad posture, smoking, and drinking leads to a positive impact on your bone health.

Exercise: Staying physically active keeps your bones healthy as well as improves coordination and balance.

Fall prevention to help prevent fractures: Once a person understands that they are experiencing imbalance and falls as a cause of osteoporosis, they can take measures to avoid injury during falls. Some ways to do that are to not run around, climb the stairs up and down slowly while holding the rails, and not walk on very uneven ground.

Medication: Maintaining a proper medication schedule and not missing any doses is important to build up bone strength and fight the disease.

(Dr Sinukumar Bhaskaran, Consultant – Orthopedics and Joint replacement surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Kharadi)