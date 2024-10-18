World Osteoporosis Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Tips To Manage Joint Pain During Fall

World Osteoporosis Day 2024: Wearing joint braces or supports can provide extra stability

World Osteoporosis Day is observed annually on October 20th to raise global awareness about osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones and makes them more prone to fractures. This day emphasises the importance of bone health and aims to educate people on preventive measures, early diagnosis, and treatment options. It brings together healthcare providers, policymakers, and the public to collaborate on reducing the incidence of osteoporosis and improving the quality of life for those affected by it. Below we share the theme, history and significance of this day and share tips to better manage it during fall.

Theme

The theme for World Osteoporosis Day 2024 is "Say No to Fragile Bones." This theme emphasises the importance of valuing and protecting bone health, while raising awareness about the need for prevention, early diagnosis, and effective treatment of osteoporosis. It encourages people to take proactive steps to strengthen their bones and reduce the risk of fractures.

History

World Osteoporosis Day was first launched by the United Kingdom's National Osteoporosis Society on October 20, 1996. In the following year, it was adopted by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), which has since spearheaded its global campaign. The IOF has played a pivotal role in spreading awareness about osteoporosis across countries, ensuring that the day is marked with activities, campaigns, and educational programs.

Significance

The significance of World Osteoporosis Day lies in its mission to highlight the serious impact osteoporosis can have on individuals and healthcare systems worldwide. With millions of people at risk, particularly postmenopausal women and the elderly, this day encourages screening and lifestyle changes to prevent bone loss. It also aims to challenge misconceptions about osteoporosis and break down the stigma associated with aging and bone fragility.

Tips to manage joint pain during fall

1. Stay active with low-impact exercises

Regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining joint mobility and strength. Regular movement also increases blood flow to the joints, helping to reduce stiffness and pain.

2. Keep warm

Cold weather can worsen joint pain as muscles and tendons tighten. Layering up with warm clothing can help keep your joints comfortable and reduce pain. Keeping your body warm also improves circulation, which is essential for joint health.

3. Stay hydrated

Adequate hydration helps maintain the lubrication in your joints, preventing stiffness and discomfort. Even during the cooler months of fall, it's essential to drink enough water to support joint function and overall health.

4. Eat anti-inflammatory foods

A diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, such as leafy greens, fatty fish (like salmon), nuts, and berries, can help reduce joint pain. These foods contain antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for their ability to reduce inflammation in the body and provide joint relief.

5. Take breaks and avoid overexertion

During the fall season, when activities like raking leaves or cleaning the yard increase, it's important to pace yourself and take frequent breaks to avoid putting excessive strain on your joints.

6. Stretch regularly

Incorporating stretching into your daily routine can improve joint flexibility and reduce stiffness. Focus on gentle stretches that target your joints, especially in the morning or after sitting for extended periods, to help reduce pain and improve your range of motion.

7. Use joint support

Wearing joint braces or supports can provide extra stability and reduce the stress on your joints during physical activities. They are especially helpful for those who suffer from conditions like arthritis, as they help maintain joint alignment and prevent further damage.

By following these tips, you can manage joint pain during the fall season and maintain joint health year-round.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.