World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Are You At A Risk? Know Major Risk Factors For This Bone Disease

World Osteoporosis Day is observed on 20 October each year. This day tries to create awareness about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment for this condition that affects bones. The theme for World Osteoporosis Day 2023 is 'Build Better Bones.'

Osteoporosis is a condition that affects the bones of an individual. The bone loses strength and density. Weak and brittle bones are at a higher risk of fractures. It is important to watch out for the symptoms of osteoporosis to save the bones from significant bone loss. If left uncontrolled, this condition can make it difficult to perform day to day activities.

In this article, let's understand the risk factors for osteoporosis.

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Who is at a risk?

Several modifiable and non-modifiable factors can out you at a higher risk of osteoporosis. Some of these factors are-

1. Family history

This is a non-modifiable risk factor. Someone with a family history of osteoporosis is at a higher risk of this condition.

2. Age

As you age, the density of your bones reduces. Therefore, it is advised to add enough vitamin D and calcium to your diet for healthy bones. Regular exercise, especially strength training can help promote bone health.

As you grow old the density of bone reduces

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Gender

Women are at a higher risk than men, especially women after the age of 50 years. Men can also suffer from this condition but chances are comparatively less.

4. Body weight

More body weight or small body frame also puts you at a higher risk. Regular exercise and a healthy diet can help maintain healthy body weight and control osteoporosis risk.

Maintain a healthy weight to reduce osteoporosis risk

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Certain diseases

Several health conditions including like celiac disease, kidney disease, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis can increase your risk.

It is advised to eat a well-balanced diet with protein, calcium, vitamin D and other essential nutrients. Any symptom of osteoporosis should to reported immediately to your healthcare provider.

