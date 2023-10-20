World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Watch Out For These Early Signs

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Chronic back pain can be a sign of spinal fractures caused by osteoporosis

World Osteoporosis Day is observed annually on October 20th. It is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness about osteoporosis, a medical condition characterised by the weakening of bones, making them fragile and susceptible to fractures.

Osteoporosis occurs when the body loses too much bone, produces too little bone, or both. It often progresses silently, without symptoms, until a fracture occurs. Fractures commonly occur in the hip, spine, and wrist, but any bone can be affected.

The condition is most prevalent in older adults, particularly women after menopause, as hormonal changes contribute to bone loss. However, it can also affect men and younger individuals with certain risk factors, such as a family history of osteoporosis, low calcium intake, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, or long-term use of certain medications.

It often goes unnoticed until a fracture occurs, but there are early signs that can indicate the presence of osteoporosis. Keep reading as we share some common early signs of osteoporosis that you can look out for.

Here are some early signs of osteoporosis:

1. Fractures

One of the earliest signs can be unexplained fractures, especially in the wrists, hips, or spine. If you experience a fracture from a minor fall or impact, it may indicate weakened bones.

2. Loss of height

Osteoporosis can cause compression fractures in the spine, resulting in a gradual loss of height over time. Noticeable changes in your height could be an indicator.

3. Back pain

Chronic or recurrent back pain can be a sign of spinal fractures caused by osteoporosis. If you experience persistent back pain, especially after minimal strain, it's essential to get it checked by a doctor.

4. Stooped posture

Osteoporosis can lead to a forward stoop or curvature of the spine, known as kyphosis. If you notice an increasing hunch in your upper back, it could be a sign of osteoporosis-related fractures.

5. Weak and brittle nails

Osteoporosis may cause changes in nail texture, leading to weak and brittle nails that easily break or split. Pay attention to sudden changes in your nail health.

6. Receding gums

Teeth may become loose and gums recede due to osteoporosis affecting the surrounding jawbone. Regular dental check-ups are important as dental issues can be a sign of bone loss.

7. Loss of grip strength

Decreased handgrip strength can be an indication of decreased bone density and a higher risk of fractures. Periodically check your grip strength using a hand dynamometer.

8. Frequent bone fractures in family history

If you have a family history of frequent bone fractures, it may increase your risk of developing osteoporosis. Genetic factors can make you more prone to this condition.

9. Low bone density

Scans can measure your bone density. If your bone mineral density test shows low density, it indicates osteoporosis.

10. Hormonal changes

Certain hormonal changes, such as early menopause (before age 45), low oestrogen in women, or low testosterone in men, can contribute to osteoporosis. Keep an eye on these hormone-related situations.

Keep these signs in mind to help in early detection as it can help in the management of osteoporosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.